LOCAL GOVERNMENT

In a unanimous decision Tuesday, Killeen City Council members adopted a new comprehensive plan with no debate.

“I just want to point out this is comprehensive plan has been talked about a lot as far as our downtown,” Councilman Jose Segarra said. “I just want to say this comprehensive plan encompasses the whole city.”

pbryant@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7460

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.