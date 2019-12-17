Killeen City Council

Killeen City Councilmembers listen to Councilman Steve Harris as he read his statement on why he supports impact fees on Tuesday night. The ordinance did not pass with a 4-3 vote. 

 Monique Brand | Herald

The final votes are in, and developers won’t pick up any of the tab for the costs of infrastructure going to their private projects.

After a 30-minute discussion at City Hall on Tuesday night, the City Council voted 4 to 3 to oppose city staff’s recommendation to impose the one-time charge to developers.

Killeen City Council

A packed audience of mostly Christian House of Prayer members listened to city staff on the church's request of the dual name request.

Monique Brand - Killeen Daily Herald

mbrand@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7567

Tags

Locations

Staff Reporter

Monique 'Mo' Brand joined the Herald in May 2019. Before that, she covered border coverage and county government in Arizona. She also worked as a reporter in Kerrville, Los Angeles, and Norfolk Virginia. Monique grew up in Killeen.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.