In a 4-3 split decision Tuesday night, the Killeen City Council approved more than $725,000 in funding for the Killeen Economic Development Corporation for the fiscal year beginning Oct. 1.
With a 3-3 vote from the City Council, Mayor Jose Segarra also voted on the matter, casting the tie-breaking vote. The mayor only votes if the council has a tie vote on an issue.
The vote approved $725,054 in funding for the KEDC. In the past, funding was split between the KEDC and the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce. Last year the council voted to defund the chamber, so officially this year it will get nothing.
However, questions have been raised about the relationship between the two organizations, and how KEDC funds may still be given to the chamber, ostensibly for the purpose of promoting economic development — a point that prompted discussion at the city council’s workshop on Sept. 15.
This story will be updated soon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.