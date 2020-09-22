In a 4-3 split decision Tuesday night, the Killeen City Council approved more than $725,000 in funding for the Killeen Economic Development Corporation for the fiscal year beginning Oct. 1.
With a 3-3 vote from the City Council, Mayor Jose Segarra also voted on the matter, casting the tie-breaking vote. The mayor only votes if the council has a tie vote on an issue.
The vote approved $725,054 in funding for the KEDC, and sealed a one-year agreement that allows the Killeen EDC on behalf of the city to bring in new businesses and jobs to the city.
In the past, funding was split between the KEDC and the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce. Last year the council voted to defund the chamber, so officially this year it will get nothing, while the Killeen EDC is getting nearly double the $386,354 it received for the current fiscal year.
However, questions have been raised about the relationship between the two organizations, and how KEDC funds may still be given to the chamber, ostensibly for the purpose of promoting economic development.
“I don’t think we need to rush this,” said Councilman Gregory Johnson, who voted against the funding along with Shirley Fleming and Steve Harris.
Johnson raised concerns about moving too quickly, and with balancing long and short term goals.
Council members Jim Kilpatrick, Butch Menking and Juan Rivera voted for it, along with Segarra. Councilwoman Debbie Nash-King had been excused from the meeting and was not present.
Kilpatrick introduced the motion to vote on the agreement, which prompted a response from Harris. In addition to expressing his interest in seeing an audit done on KEDC, Harris initially introduced a motion to amend the agreement. Specifically, he wanted to give KEDC a portion of the money, but to have the remainder put towards the chamber on a “performance-based” scale. After some discussion Harris withdrew this motion.
Fleming, who serves on the KEDC Board along with Kilpatrick and Segarra, cited what she deemed to be a lack of answers from KEDC, particularly in regards to economic development on Killeen’s north side.
“The main thing my people are looking for is a grocery story in north Killeen,” she said. “Let the council be in charge of the EDC.”
Rivera noted that many workshops have been held by the council on this issue.
“EDC was always on top,” Rivera said.
After the meeting, Segarra said he believes KEDC has “done a lot of great things.”
“We’re still working on a lot of things, too,” he said.
During the citizens comments period, Killeen resident Jack Ralston said that the nature of the KEDC and its relationship to the chamber are “vauge,” including with respect to funding, and he also mentioned the idea of performing an audit.
“It seems we could be more efficient,” Ralston said, as well as asking why the KEDC, which is “future oriented,” and the chamber, which is “today oriented,” have some people running both organizations, which in turn means potential conflicts of interest.
After the meeting Harris noted that Kilpatrick had noted that KEDC has no staff.
“If that’s the case, who is doing the footwork?” Harris asked. “If the chamber is doing the footwork, but KEDC has no staff, who does that work?”
As Lenna Barr, vice president of administration and finance at the chamber, explained it last week: “KEDC does not have any employees.” However, the money the EDC is scheduled to receive from the city will go to fund salaries of chamber employees who do EDC work. The more than $725,000 in funding to the EDC will be paid quarterly, according to the agreement.
In other items, the council unanimously voted to approve a total of 13 consent agenda items, such as a memorandum/resolution accepting Texas Department of Transporation Routine Airport Maintenance Program (RAMP) grants, one authorizing a Memorandum of Understanding with the Texas Joint Counterdrug Task Force for two criminal analysts, an ordinance readopting and amending the North Killeen Revitalization Program, and others.
The council also held a public hearing to considered an ordinance amending the city’s FY 2020 Annual Budget to increase revenue and expense accounts in the Aviation Fund and multiple capital project funds. This also passed unanimously.
