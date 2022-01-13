After having a lengthy talk last week regarding the $376,513.60 lease agreement for seven mowers to be used at Stonetree Golf Course, the Killeen City Council decided to reject the motion and amend it instead to include the monthly rental costs of mowers.
During the Killeen City Council meeting, Executive Director of Parks and Recreation Joe Brown presented the council with the lease agreement.
In speaking with the Herald on why City of Killeen would need to pay $376,000 for mowers despite already paying another company in manage the golf course, Brown said this:
“The management company uses the City of Killeen money to manage the course. All capital equipment and leases go through the City in terms of procurement. The course still belongs to the City and if the management company goes away or moves on, the City would then pick up said operation.”
Brown also added that the leasing will be in city’s name due to the fact that if the managing company decided to leave Killeen, despite buying mowers and golf carts, then that would be major problem for the city and Stonetree Golf Club.
Billy Casper Golf took over management of Stonetree Golf Club in May 2019. The council in March 2019 voted 6-1 in favor of a $90,000 per year contract with Billy Casper. The agreement is for five years.
During Brown’s presentation, Councilwoman Mellisa Brown mentioned her concerns on when the city would get the equipment. She said the city of San Antonio is under a similar agreement and will not receive their mowers until 2023.
As they discussed, council members talked about the inability to secure lower funding and the potential to whittle down cost.
The City Council moved to reject the bid in a vote of 6-1, with an added requirement that future leasing bids return with a monthly cost projection
