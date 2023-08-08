Purser

Gary "Bubba" Purser makes his case to the Killeen City Council Tuesday about the new fees in the proposed 2024 budget.

 Kevin Limiti | Herald

The Killeen City Council Tuesday held a public hearing and discussion about proposed development fees in the 2024 budget and ultimately voted to keep some of the fees in the original proposal the same.

The meeting also featured some heated moments between a prominent local developer, the City Council and the mayor, with the developer accusing city staff of pulling numbers out of the air in fee calculations.

klimiti@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7460 

THUGNIFICENT KILLED ME
THUGNIFICENT KILLED ME

Governments, all forms of government operating in the US follow the lead of the big dog, Uncle Sammy.

Uncle Sammy is one greedy, shyster.

Uncle Sammy believes he's Robin Hood.

Uncle Sammy $TEAL$ a citizen's hard earned moola, and doles it out to beggars, invaders, thieves, and ne'er do wells. Those pals of Uncle Sammy do their duty, and return the GIFT$ with vote$ for donkey$.

Wash, rinse, repeat EVERY election cycle, at every election level.

Michael Fornino

Killeen City Council has, for a very long time, demonstrated inability to plan ahead...anticipate what's is on the horizon. They mostly plan based upon WANT, and not what that want will require to sustain. That applies to all cuty services and resources. Taking care of, maintaining what we already have is never on their minds.

Hacksaw

There should be a moratorium on new development until resources are developed to support the population we already have here. We're running out of water with no relief in site but developers don't care about how people are going to live as long as they keep buying the projects they build.

You can't just keep allowing more and more people in while doing nothing to support the ability of the local resources to sustain them!

