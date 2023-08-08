The Killeen City Council Tuesday held a public hearing and discussion about proposed development fees in the 2024 budget and ultimately voted to keep some of the fees in the original proposal the same.
The meeting also featured some heated moments between a prominent local developer, the City Council and the mayor, with the developer accusing city staff of pulling numbers out of the air in fee calculations.
After a public comment period, the City Council voted 6-0 to keep reduced increases for the more expensive development fees — such as the subdivision inspection fees — but restored the increases in the smaller fees back to City Manager Kent Cagle’s original proposal. Councilman Michael Boyd was present but didn’t vote.
However, later in the meeting, the council voted 6-0 to increase the monthly water rate for residents by $1.50.
Councilman Jose Segarra last week made a motion of direction to slash the fee hikes in half for the subdivision inspection fees. As a result, developments between 10 to 50 acres would incur a $10,000 fee from $5,000 for a total increase of $5,000. The original fee proposal had called for a $15,000 fee.
But prominent local developer Gary “Bubba” Purser still took issue with some of the city’s calculations at Tuesday’s meeting.
Purser said that the numbers calculated by the city’s Cost Recovery Analysis Development Inspections slide in the presentation were not accurate.
“You’ve got 750 inspections for one to 10 acres — okay. Maybe, maybe not. Then you go from 10 to 50 and we’ve got 625 hours,” he said. “Guys, these people that control that are not accurate and y’all need to make a map. And y’all need to make sure that it becomes accurate and they got over 50 acres, 2,200 inspections.
I can do that in a year ... that’s not accurate, guys. That’s not accurate.”
“And it’s very frustrating for me when I say these things, and I know they’re not right and these people put these numbers together,” Purser continued. “And they tell y’all a bill of goods — it’s wrong. It’s just wrong. And you should expect more of your people than that.”
Purser led off his comments complaining the Herald “insinuated” that he funds council members.
However, the Herald has not published information to that effect.
“I can tell you right now I’ve never given Mr. Adams any funding, Mr. Segarra has been in public office for 10 years plus I have never ever given Mr. Segarra any campaign funding,” he said. “Miss Cobb, I’ve never given her any, I’ve never given Mr. Solomon any, Miss Gonzalez any or Mr. Alvarez any.”
Mayor Debbie Nash-King said Purser didn’t mention her, but wanted to go on record that he didn’t donate to her campaign as well.
Purser also didn't mention Councilman Michael Boyd in his comments.
Purser also took issue with the idea that taxpayers would ultimately have to shoulder the burden if the development fees were reduced.
“The city has a cost when we develop, I get that. The narrative is not the taxpayer paying the burden. That’s not the narrative. The narrative is it costs us money to do a random review — to do inspections. We have a cost in that,” he said. “And the other side of that is we make money for y’all ... you don’t lose money,” Purser said.
Purser cited water and sewer fees, taxes and sales tax revenues as ways the city profits from new developments.
“And anybody that says y’all lose money ... how we’ve been in business for 100 years. If you’re losing money every time we do something —.”
The mayor cut Purser off during his comments, when he exceeded his four-minute allotment.
“Mr. Purser, your time is up,” Nash-King cut in.
“Well I would like another minute, Ma’am,” Purser replied.
“Sir, you’ve used four minutes. Your time is up,” Nash-King repeated.
“I would like to request another minute from a council member,” Purser said, but the council remained silent.
“All of the residents have four minutes,” Nash-King said. “Your time is up. Please take your seat, Mr. Purser,” she said firmly, hammering the gavel.
The mayor kept the meeting in order during the tense exchange, though Purser was clearly unhappy as he left the podium.
Before Purser’s turn at the podium, Councilman Ramon Alvarez made the motion to restore most of the proposed increases after asking how much revenue the city has been getting from the developer fees since 2015.
“I don’t believe that they’ve been collected consistently,” Alvarez said.“There’s a lot of services that the city provides that we don’t collect fees on that — that we don’t get reimbursed for.”
“I don’t want fellow taxpayers to think this is something atypical to the situation because there’s a lot of fees or a lot of services that the city provides that does not collect fees,” Alvarez continued, mentioning they don’t collect fees on “guys mowing the lawns at the parks.”
Other council members agreed that the fees had not been consistently collected in the past.
Later in the meeting, the council voted 6-0, with little discussion, to approve an ordinance that will raise the monthly water bill for residents by $1.50.
Councilman Riakos Adams didn’t vote because he had left the dais prior to the vote.
The solid waste ordinance budget changes were also approved 6-0, with Adams not voting.
Cagle acknowledged shortly before the public hearing on the proposed development fees that there was confusion from the previous city council workshop meeting due to a misprint.
“It was clear last week that we had a mistake in our presentation,” Cagle said. “They gave us a pretty crazy result. So we do apologize for that.”
The misprint was that some of the fees were based on “per acre” when instead they were based on “per permit.”
Miranda Drake, assistant director of finance, also acknowledged that the city didn’t send out an alert about the proposed developer fee changes as per the city’s policy.
Mayor Pro Tem Nina Cobb asked during the proposed fees discussion if this loss of revenue incurred from the inspections was going to affect payroll, but Cagle responded no and that the budget was balanced.
Cagle said even with the council making a motion of direction to reduce the fee increases, the city was still on the right path.
“It’s still moving in the correct direction,” Cagle said. “And we have a balanced budget to present to you with those changes that you’ve made.”
Cagle also said it will be possible to make further changes in the fee schedule until the budget is adopted Sept. 12.
Segarra defended his motion of direction from last week to slash the proposed fee increases. He said that he respects builders, but the fee increases are not about that.
“I don’t care if the builders pay,” Segarra said. “I know the builders can afford it.”
But he said home prices going up are his biggest concern, even if it benefits him as a real estate agent.
“So my thing is, we need to work with the development group just like we do to businesses,” Segarra said. “But the biggest thing ultimately — and we all know this — that the one that pays for it is not the developers. It is the homeowner. And when a new home goes up, guess what? Everybody’s price around there goes up.”
According to the original proposal, subdivision inspection fees for developments between 10 to 50 acres would have incurred a $15,000 fee, up from the previous $5,000 — for an increase of $10,000.
However, a 50-acre development can accommodate 200 homes on quarter-acre lots.
Using that equation, the subdivision inspection fee of $15,000 would average out to $75 per house.
The modified version proposed by Segarra would be a $10,000 subdivision fee, for an increase of $5,000.
Under that fee structure, the cost per home would be $50 in a 200-home subdivision.
During the public hearing, Anca Neagu, an engineer, said there was no loss here, but a big gain for the subdivision.
“Please remember there are water fees, wastewater fees, drainage fees, property tax, sales tax — forever, not for one year,” she said. “Yes, developers make money. They also risk losing a lot of money. Let’s not punish them for knowing how to make money. They bring development.”
Developer Joshua Welch responded to a question Tuesday from the Herald on why he is against raising the fee that would help the city by saying the question was more complicated than was asked.
He said during the public hearing that he was glad some of the errors in the original presentation were addressed. He said the only thing he was disappointed about was that the city only brought the fee changes up last week.
“It’s a public-private partnership,” Welch said. “We have to work with the city, you all work with us, and we have to work together to be able to make things work. “
Also Tuesday, the city council voted 7-0 to hold a town hall for the 2024 proposed budget on Thursday, Aug. 17 at 5 p.m. at City Hall.
Governments, all forms of government operating in the US follow the lead of the big dog, Uncle Sammy.
...
Uncle Sammy is one greedy, shyster.
Uncle Sammy believes he's Robin Hood.
Uncle Sammy $TEAL$ a citizen's hard earned moola, and doles it out to beggars, invaders, thieves, and ne'er do wells. Those pals of Uncle Sammy do their duty, and return the GIFT$ with vote$ for donkey$.
...
Wash, rinse, repeat EVERY election cycle, at every election level.
[ban]
Killeen City Council has, for a very long time, demonstrated inability to plan ahead...anticipate what's is on the horizon. They mostly plan based upon WANT, and not what that want will require to sustain. That applies to all cuty services and resources. Taking care of, maintaining what we already have is never on their minds.
There should be a moratorium on new development until resources are developed to support the population we already have here. We're running out of water with no relief in site but developers don't care about how people are going to live as long as they keep buying the projects they build.
You can't just keep allowing more and more people in while doing nothing to support the ability of the local resources to sustain them!
