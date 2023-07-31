The Killeen City Council will meet Tuesday for a workshop session where it will discuss a new apartment development in north Killeen and appointing council members to different boards and commissions.
This meeting will follow the 5 p.m. special meeting to hold a public hearing on the proposed 2024 budget and to set the proposed 2024 tax rate.
Still under construction, Station 42 is a new apartment complex in north Killeen which has already started to accept pre-leases on units with move-in dates beginning in September.
The apartment complex has 368 units including floor plans for one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments.
The one-bedroom apartments start at $1,000 per month.
“As far as I know they’re supposed to give us updates on what’s happening,” Councilman Jose Segarra said Monday about the developer of Station 42. “Where they’re at and how far along they are.”
Some of those updates could include information about construction, how many tenants applied and when they will be able to move in.
Segarra said these updates are going to become more frequent as the developments get closer to being completed.
“It’s pretty much (about) where we’re at as far as construction,” he said.
Mayor Debbie-Nash King told the Herald in a phone call Monday that she’s planning on holding a ribbon cutting for Station 42 once tenants are able to move in.
“I am excited because it is a high quality apartment complex with many amenities and — due to the housing shortage — it’s much needed for our city, for our residents, and especially for our Fort Cavazos soldiers,” Nash-King said.
Other agenda items include:
- Whether to make Killeen a Purple Heart City to honor those who have been wounded or killed in the line of duty.
- A presentation from Camron Cochran on limiting the amount of car washes inside city limits.
- Various items for the upcoming Aug. 8 meeting, including the appointment of council members to various boards and commissions and action on whether to deny Oncor Electric’s application to increase rates in the city of Killeen.
The special meeting preceding the council workshop meeting will include a public hearing on the proposed 2024 budget and afterward a public hearing on the tax rate will be set for Sept. 12, which will include a vote.
The special meeting starts at 5 p.m. Tuesday, followed by the workshop. Both will be livestreamed at KilleenTexas.gov and broadcast on Spectrum Channel 10.
