A technical glitch on Zoom did not stop a Killeen city councilwoman and several guest speakers from updating residents about goings-on in District 2.
Councilwoman Debbie Nash-King, who represents that district, hosted the remote community update on Friday evening to let people know about city resources regarding COVID-19 as well as fire prevention during the holiday season.
“We had a significant audience that was engaged but we did have a technical problem that may have blocked viewers from entering the Zoom room,” Nash-King said in an email on Sunday. “I’ll have the issue corrected before the next event.”
She said that residents can keep up with her Facebook page for community updates.
Nash-King is familiar with hosting other community forums, seemingly a lifetime ago before COVID-19.
“We still have a lot of residents who are sheltered at home due to COVID-19, especially the elderly community,” Nash-King said. “We must find innovative ways to stay connected to them.”
She plans to host a monthly community update using Zoom.
Highlights
Three speakers were planned for the virtual event, but Killeen Police Department Commander Antonia McDaniel was called away for work reasons.
Killeen City Manager Kent Cagle and Killeen Fire Department Training Officer Randy Pearson were on hand to update residents.
“One of the main highlights of the meeting was presented by Mr. Cagle,” Nash-King said. “He reinforced the COVID-19 resources the city has available for residents who need assistance with their rent and utilities during this hardship.”
Cagle also discussed the issue of attracting a grocery store to serve the north side of the city.
Last year, the north side of Killeen lost two major grocery retailers — IGA Foodliner in August and an H-E-B store in October.
Since that time, that area of the city has had to reckon with its new status as a “food desert,” according to a Killeen Daily Herald story on Dec. 6.
“My priorities are to continue to work with the council to bring a grocery store to the north side, to ensure the first responders have proper funding to do their job, to find resources to support small businesses, and to stay connected with all citizens in the community, especially the elderly population,” Nash-King said.
Pearson presented a slide show delineating the particular safety issues that occur during the holiday season.
