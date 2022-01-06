Killeen Mayor Jose Segarra has ordered the city of Killeen flag to be flown at half-staff Friday and Sunday to honor former city manager Connie Green Jr., who passed away Dec. 29, 2021.
Mr. Green was hired by the city May 29, 1990, as the finance director. He became the acting city manager March 14, 2005, and was appointed city manager July 5, 2005. He left the city March 29, 2011.
“Our heart and prayer go out to the family of, Connie Green, who will be remembered for the many years of dedicated service to our city and a great leader within our community,” Mayor Segarra said.
Services for Green will be on Saturday at 11 a.m. at Cameron Grove Baptist Church in Cameron, TX.
Taylor Cooper
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.