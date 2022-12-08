Killeen officials are scheduled to end the city’s United Way employee fundraising campaign with a “big’o Texas Frito Pie and Dessert Sale” on Friday.
“A Texas Frito Pie consists of corn chips, the one and only Texas Chili Company, shredded cheddar cheese, chopped onions and sliced jalapenos,” according to a news release. “This can be served with a beverage for only $5 and for an additional $2, customers receive homemade Texas-sized sweets.”
The sale is set for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the foyer of Killeen City Hall, at 101 N. College St.
This year’s fundraising theme is “Future Focus.”
“The Killeen Community Development Department and Library Divisions team will be serving up Texas Frito Pie and some of the utmost, over-the-top decadent Texas desserts that only the library ‘bakers’ can round up for an event such as this. They will be portable and Texas-size.”
All of the proceeds from the event will benefit United Way of the Greater Fort Hood Area and its 19 member agencies.
“Patrons are encouraged to place pre-orders by Dec. 8,” according to the release. “Community Development staff will be taking pre-orders via email at cdbg.homeapps@killeentexas.gov, or via phone at 254-501-7845. Cash, debit/credit cards, or checks payable to United Way of the Greater Fort Hood Area will also be accepted.”
The local United Way organization provided nearly $500,000 in service contracts during the last fiscal year.
“Although last year’s United Way donations topped $437,595, funding requests from area agencies were more than double that amount,” the news release shows. “City of Killeen employee contributions and fundraising events provided more than $69,000 to United Way last year.”
