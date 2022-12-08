Killeen City Hall

Killeen City Hall

Killeen officials are scheduled to end the city’s United Way employee fundraising campaign with a “big’o Texas Frito Pie and Dessert Sale” on Friday.

“A Texas Frito Pie consists of corn chips, the one and only Texas Chili Company, shredded cheddar cheese, chopped onions and sliced jalapenos,” according to a news release. “This can be served with a beverage for only $5 and for an additional $2, customers receive homemade Texas-sized sweets.”

