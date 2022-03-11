1101WarOnCrime3.jpg

A Killeen Police Department unit is shown at KPD headquarters. With the city’s crime rate rising in some areas, city officials and candidates have weighed in on what is the best way for the city to face ongoing challenges in the war on crime.

 Herald | File

The Killeen City Jail has been closed this week with prisoners being transferred out of town, according the Killeen Police Department, which runs the city jail.

The jail closed on Wednesday, and is scheduled to be closed through Friday due to “scheduled maintenance,” said KPD spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez.

The prisoners were booked directly at the Bell County Jail in Belton during the maintenance period, according to Miramontez.

254-501-7545 | moden@kdhnews.com

