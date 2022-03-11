The Killeen City Jail has been closed this week with prisoners being transferred out of town, according the Killeen Police Department, which runs the city jail.
The jail closed on Wednesday, and is scheduled to be closed through Friday due to “scheduled maintenance,” said KPD spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez.
The prisoners were booked directly at the Bell County Jail in Belton during the maintenance period, according to Miramontez.
