Killeen City Manager James “Kent” Cagle has been in office 160 days today.
During that time, Cagle faced a split city council on certain issues, is tackling a new budget of a cash-strapped city and now — like leaders across country — is trying to run a government in a coronavirus pandemic.
Cagle was selected in November 2019 out of a total 29 nationwide candidates to replace Ron Olson, who retired from city management in October 2019.
Mayor Jose Segarra said Cagle “has been doing a great job working on building good relationships with council and getting out to meet with the public to have a better understanding of our community and our needs.”
“(He) has been working hard ... and one of his biggest challenges this year will be the budget he will present to the council,” Segarra said.
BUDGET TALK
The date for the adoption of the FY20-21 budget is one month earlier than usual, due to Senate Bill 2, Cagle said. Typically the budget is adopted in mid-September, according to the city charter.
SB2 requires cities and counties to go to the people for a vote before they can increase their property tax revenue by more than 3.5%.
“SB2 created an automatic election provision ... which shortened the calendar,” Cagle said.
SB2 also recalculates how municipalities will set their property tax rate, as a way of reducing the ceiling for year-to-year property tax revenue increases.
In order to avoid significant revenue loss because of SB2’s tax formula, the city is proposing an ordinance that would leave Killeen’s tax rate the same but redirect the money from property tax relief to use for general government operating purposes, according to city staff.
The ordinance, if approved by Killeen residents on Nov. 3, is a classification change and will “not change the current sales tax rate or property tax rate,” according to city documents.
However, Killeen must first adopt its municipal budget for 2020-2021. The city has scheduled budget adoption for Aug. 11. Its first presentation to the council is July 7. There will still be public hearings on the budget — no dates were available.
For FY20, that began Oct. 1, 2019, $86.6 million was dedicated to the general operating budget. Of the operating budget, 68% goes to salaries and 8% goes to debt.
The estimated numbers for FY21 were not available as Cagle said they “are still in budget development.”
“We are still on schedule. COVID-19 has definitely impacted the budget by requiring staff to revise revenue projections and forecasts,” he said.
When asked about the impact on the city’s sales tax due to the coronavirus, Cagle confirmed that based on March’s sales tax figures released May 7, there is a 6.37% decrease in sales tax revenue from March 2019. In March 2019, the city received $2.4 million in sales tax revenue. In March 2020, Killeen received $2.2 million in sales tax revenue.
“The impacts of April and beyond remain to be seen, so we are preparing for potential scenarios,” he said.
Cagle previously said he expects the hotel/motel and airport revenues “to drop drastically, hopefully (only) for a short period of time.”
The hotel occupancy tax revenue goes into its own enterprise fund that supports the civic and conference center and the city’s convention and visitor’s bureau. Airport revenues go to the city’s airport enterprise fund.
In FY19, the city had estimated actual revenue was $2.6 million in hotel occupancy tax revenue, and it budgeted about the same for FY2020. The city received $3 million in airport revenue in FY19 and had estimated $3.6 million would be received in FY2020.
Cagle said his approach to the upcoming budget is “focused on the basics and trying to do as much as we can with the resources we have.” He added that his priorities are a balanced budget, employee compensation and infrastructure maintenance.
“(The city’s financial position) remains strong, with significant short-term challenges like COVID’s effect on sales tax and long-term challenges like property exemptions that we have to deal with.”
COVID-19 impact
On March 13, Bell County officials received word of the county’s first presumptive positive case. Just five days later, in the late morning March 18, Killeen received word of its first positive case. Segarra signed a disaster declaration that afternoon following County Judge David Blackburn’s order; banning gatherings of more than 50 people, the closing of bars and in-dining at restaurants along with gyms and salons closures.
Ten days after, a statewide shelter-at-home order was issued. By the beginning of April, KPD confirmed its first positive case of the coronavirus. Local city municipalities banned the public from entering.
As of Sunday, the state and city are slowly in the process of reopening with some restaurants offering dine-in service, salons taking in clients and the shelter-at-home order lifted. Killeen’s city hall still remains closed to the public.
Cagle said city staff has definitely been impacted by COVID-19.
“We spend a significant amount of time working through impacts and adjusting to changes. We’ve also shifted to more virtual meetings to keep progress on projects. Staff has reported to work throughout this,” he said. “When we first closed facilities to the public, we made adjustments to continue providing services while limiting physical contact with the public. We have been successful in continuing to serve which allows us to be strategic about reopening. We will phase the opening City Hall and other facilities in the coming weeks.”
mbrand@kdhnews.com
