Editor's Note: This story was updated to reflect the correct overall budget.
Killeen’s proposed general fund budget for the coming year is balanced with proposed expenditures at $96.7 million with a tax rate decrease for property owners.
The operating budget, also known as the General Fund, consists of money used to finance the daily and long-term operations of a municipality. The total budget also includes separate funds for money-making entities, such as the airport, hotel occupancy and water/sewer.
The proposed tax rate is at 72 cents per $100 of taxable value assessed — the city’s first decrease in 16 years, said City Manager Kent Cagle.
As proposed, the tax rate is nearly 3 cents lower than the current rate of 74.98 cents per $100 of taxable value assessed — a rate that had remained the same for the last two fiscal years.
The city’s reserve, or savings account, is 21.7% of operating expenses, which is within the required range of 18% to 22% set by the council in 2017, said Finance Director Jonathan Locke. Local governments try to maintain about three months of operating expenses in a reserve account for emergencies.
There was no vote on the proposed budget by the Killeen City Council on Tuesday night after Cagle gave his overall general presentation.
The city won’t be able to calculate the effective tax rate — the rate needed to generate the same amount of revenue as last year — until it receives its final tax appraisal values later this month.
The expected date for the council to adopt the FY21 budget is Sept. 8.
OVERALL FUNDS
The general fund is only part of the overall budget, which includes the aviation fund and ratepayer funds.
The total budget for all of the funds is $204,487,246 a decease of $5 million compared to the current fiscal year’s budget.
Utility rates will increase under the proposed fiscal year 2021 plan. Cagle did not specify the amount of the utility rate increase.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The FY21 proposed budget for Killeen’s fire and police departments total $56.8 million, with 33.5%, or $32.7 million towards police and $24 million or 24.6% for fire and EMS. Public safety is part of the general operating budget.
PARTING WORDS
Last year, retired City Manager Ron Olson said the first step to addressing the city’s finances in approaching the FY21 budget is the city’s retirement fund.
There are two approaches to the retirement fund: ad hoc or long-term options.
In a span of more than 50 years, the city has enrolled its employees in the Texas Municipal Retirement System on an ad hoc basis, a short-term projection of funding.
Under the ad hoc method, costs are increasing and by 2050, the ad hoc cost would be over $30 million. If the employee retirement fund formula is not adjusted, the city could go bankrupt by 2038, Olson said after the release of FY20 budget.
The proposed general fund budget includes increases to the contribution level by $900,000 more than what was budgeted for the current fiscal year.
“This is a crucial step towards a solution for properly funding TMRS,” Cagle said in his city manager’s message in the proposed budget.
The Herald will provide more information about the FY2021 budget in Sunday’s edition.
