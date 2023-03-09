Weather sirens

During a quick-moving storm on March 2, emergency officials in Killeen activated the city's 22 weather sirens to alert residents of a possible tornado in the area.

The warning sirens Killeen officials activated during a quick-moving storm on March 2 did not — and should not have — alerted residents indoors to the threat of severe weather in the area, City Manager Kent Cagle said.

“The sirens are designed to alert people that are outside to get inside to take cover,” he said. “There is so much information out there — TV, radio, text — everything that gets people inside. You’re not going to have enough sirens to spread out throughout the city that everyone can hear inside their house. That’s not what they were ever designed to do.”

