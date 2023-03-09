The warning sirens Killeen officials activated during a quick-moving storm on March 2 did not — and should not have — alerted residents indoors to the threat of severe weather in the area, City Manager Kent Cagle said.
“The sirens are designed to alert people that are outside to get inside to take cover,” he said. “There is so much information out there — TV, radio, text — everything that gets people inside. You’re not going to have enough sirens to spread out throughout the city that everyone can hear inside their house. That’s not what they were ever designed to do.”
He’s right. According to the National Weather Service, “sirens are an outdoor warning system designed only to alert those who are outside that something dangerous is approaching.”
‘Barely hear the sirens’
Cagle’s remarks came during a City Council workshop on Tuesday, when Michael Fornino, a Killeen resident who frequently criticizes the governing body during public-comment periods, said that he “could barely hear the sirens off of Fort Hood at my house.”
“We don’t have enough sirens to allow for a large event (but) Copperas Cove, a smaller town than us, had sirens blaring all over the place,” he said. “They’ve got full coverage.”
Peter Perez, Killeen’s emergency management coordinator, told the Herald last week the city activated its 22 warning sirens when it became clear Killeen would be included in a tornado warning issued by the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.
“The city of Killeen’s Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Management was actively monitoring the weather and in conversations with the National Weather Service, as the system starting impacting other areas of our region such as Lampasas and Copperas Cove,” Perez said.
No touchdowns confirmed
The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for parts of Lampasas and Coryell counties, including for Kempner, Copperas Cove and Pidcoke, around 6:40 that night.
According to NWS meteorologist Matt Stalley, no touchdowns were confirmed. Maximum wind gusts in Killeen on March 2 were about 48 mph, Stalley said.
“I actually received some emails this week from citizens who stated they could not hear the sirens from in the house,” City Council member Michael Boyd said. “I learned there’s a reason why you can’t hear them in the house and the city manager kind of explained that to me.”
More than 100 comments had been left on a city of Killeen Facebook post about the storm last week, including from residents who heard the sirens at locations across the city.
“I was passing HEB heading to Walmart when I heard it on Lowes Boulevard,” Samantha Lacey said.
‘Rocking me hard’
Andrea Forte said that she was also in her vehicle when she heard the outdoor warning.
“I appreciate the sirens sounding. I was in my truck and the wind was rocking me hard.”
Tanya Leftrick Ellis said she was inside when he heard the sirens.
“Things (were) slamming the back of my house ... and my phone went off and said take cover.”
Other commenters encouraged residents to register their cellphone numbers and home addresses with the city’s CodeRED system. It notifies subscribers “to potential risks with information on the event and/or actions (such as evacuation) that the city and local public safety officials are advising,” according to Killeen’s website. “Members will receive a call, text message or an email in the event of an emergency. This message will give pertinent emergency information and protective actions to participants. All of Bell County is covered by the CodeRED Emergency Notification System.”
‘Heard them inside’
Some residents in north Killeen said they didn’t hear the sirens, while others said they could hear them inside their homes.
“We heard the sirens just as we were getting home from being out,” Dee Ann Sagor said. “I actually heard them inside the house, which is a first for me! I’m thankful we didn’t have a tornado or ... severe weather as it could’ve been. But I did hear the sirens this time, and I’m thankful for that!”
Juliann Farrand said that she “barely heard the sirens from inside my house” near Long Branch Park.
“Kids thought it was the TV,” she said. “Still could barely hear it after they turned the TV off. Couldn’t hear the ‘all clear’ at all from the room we were sheltering in. Thanks for the updates, though!”
Trista Bush said she didn’t hear the sirens near Stagecoach and Trimmier roads.
“A friend told me. Unacceptable.”
On its Facebook post, the city said “the tornado sirens were sounded across the city and the threat was primarily for those on the north side of Killeen (north of the Veterans Memorial Boulevard) near Fort Hood. This was a fast-moving storm and passed within 15 minutes.”
Rose Jackson said she heard nothing during the storm.
“I didn’t hear anything at all, and I live in that area.”
Perez and other city officials may activate Killeen’s warning sirens.
“The fire chief, police chief, all OHSEM professional staff, fire battalion chiefs, and police communications unit have the authority and ability to activate the sirens if metrics meet our protocols,” he said.
Such metrics include:
Tornado warning issued by NWS.
Trained weather spotters identify a tornado forming in or near Killeen.
Hail greater than 1.5 inches in diameter.
Severe thunderstorm warning with winds greater than 70 mph.
Other emergency as directed by the Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.
Of the city’s 22 warning sirens, one is malfunctioning, at Trimmier and Bacon Ranch roads, Perez said.
“Diagnostics are being made to troubleshoot and remedy before the annual maintenance is performed later this year,” he said.
Residents in Copperas Cove were notified of the warning by the city’s CodeRED system or by emergency notifications on their mobile devices.
