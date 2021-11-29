The Killeen City Council put the finishing touches on a set of proposed changes to the city charter Monday during a special workshop led by Mayor Pro Tem Debbie Nash-King in Mayor Jose Segarra’s absence.
City Manager Kent Cagle spoke officially for the first time on the matter of City Council oversight at the last scheduled meeting before a charter-related town hall scheduled for Dec. 13.
Regarding the potential adoption of a proposal that would empower the City Council to terminate heads of departments, Cagle cautioned the body that it would be in violation of the council-manager form of government the city currently employs, and that it could have negative ramifications for employment options.
“The council-manager form of government was created to keep staff out of politics,” he said, adding that the system took “the worst aspects” of the mayor-council and council-manager forms of government.
Cagle also postulated that it may be difficult to find new heads of departments that would be willing “to answer to nine bosses.”
Sticking to pre-established City Council talking points, Councilman Ken Wilkerson said that, without the measure, there is “no recourse” for the City Council if a city manager refuses to fire a department head.
“I don’t see this as being the nuclear option that the city manager is describing for us,” he said, adding, “If it breaks down the council-manager form of government, then so be it. I think it’s important to have this in our toolbox and have a say in how our government is run.”
However, Wilkerson acknowledged the gravity of “using or even entertaining” such a measure, and motioned to modify the proposal to require a supermajority, or five out of seven votes, to terminate a city-employed department head. The motion passed 5 to 1, with Councilwoman Nina Cobb in opposition.
The City Council also engaged City Attorney Traci Briggs in a discussion regarding a proposal that would require the city to hold a public hearing whenever a fine or fee would be imposed.
After a lengthy debate regarding the legal definition of “imposed,” the City Council moved to modify the proposal to read such that a public hearing would be held whenever a new fine or fee would be established or if an existing fine or fee would be increased.
The motion passed 4-2 with Cobb and Councilman Rick Williams in opposition.
Additionally, the City Council held a lengthy debate on the city charter’s “investigation clause,” which grants council members the power to investigate into matters and bring them before the City Council.
During the roughly half-hour discussion, several motions were made by Councilwoman Mellisa Brown, with all of them being rejected.
“We are empowered to solve problems, not to go into departments looking for problems,” Williams said during the height of the debate.
Ultimately, no action was taken regarding the city’s “investigation clause.”
The last item for discussion presented by Councilman Michael Boyd, who pointed out that the city charter allows for both department heads and city managers to act as the head of multiple departments at once.
Neither the city manager nor the city deputy could point definitively toward a time in which the clause had been used, and Boyd suggested that the clause be stricken from the charter.
However, no action was taken, and no motion was passed.
In other business, the council voted to cancel Monday’s charter review workshop.
