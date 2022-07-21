Killeen City Manager Kent Cagle, through the city’s communications office, refused to explain why council members on Tuesday discussed a petition to decriminalize marijuana in closed session.

“Mr. Cagle will have no response today,” Killeen spokesman Marcus Hood told the Killeen Daily Herald on Thursday after several questions were sent to the city manager through Hood.

pbryant@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7460

(1) comment

GeauxrillaFella
GeauxrillaFella

The crime capital of Texas, Killeen, might end up decriminalizing "whacky weed".

However, if you don't partake of the weed, it would be wise NOT to do so after the PURPORTED decriminalization.

Why?

Because the federal and state laws remain intact, whacky weed is outlawed.

Chaos will rain down upon the crime capital of Texas, should the whacky weed be proclaimed the preferred "mind altering" substance of the crime capital.

[huh][lol][whistling][rolleyes]

