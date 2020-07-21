The Killeen City Council on Tuesday voted unanimously to direct City Manager Kent Cagle conduct a public-only meeting next week to discuss the Fiscal Year 2020-21 budget.
The meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, but a time has not been determined.
The council vote came after Councilman Gregory Johnson expressed concern about the budget process this year, compared to other years.
He said he is concerned that some residents may not fully understand what the council is going to be voting on and doing with their tax money.
Also Tuesday, in a contentious 4-3 vote, the council approved the rezoning of more than 108 acres of land near Texas A&M University-Central Texas to a Planned Unit Development, or PUD.
Developer Gary Purser Jr. became angry when Councilman Johnson moved to the table the item.
After the motion to table failed, the rezoning passed, with Councilmembers Shirley Fleming, Steve Harris and Johnson voting against the change, objecting to the timing of the rezoning.
The proposed project calls for single-family units, two-family units, green space and a retention pond.
Earlier in Tuesday’s meeting, Martin Holland, a local pastor, addressed the council about drainage utility charges that Killeen churches and businesses are now being assessed, which he called “so excessive.”
“My water bill almost doubled because of the utility fee,” he said during the citizens petitions period at the meeting outset, adding that other pastors have seen similar increases.
Holland asked the council to review the matter, as he said it is hurting local churches and businesses.
“I feel like none of them knew what this would be, including you,” he said.
The fee, which took effect Feb. 1, is a monthly charge to all properties based on impervious cover, surfaces that do not allow rainfall to absorb into the soil creating runoff into waterways.
Examples include rooftops, driveways, walkways, patios, sheds, parking lots and loading docks.
For residential properties and duplexes, the fee is $6 per month.
According to the city’s website, the DUF for non-residential properties — such as commercial properties or multitamily properties with three or more units — is based on an Equivalent Residential Unit, or ERU. The city of Killeen’s current adopted value per ERU is 3,027 square feet of impervious cover.
Also Tuesday, the council heard from Yvette Stewart, a partnership specialist with the Dallas Regional Census Center, who urged Killeen residents to fill out their census forms.
“Bell County is at 55 percent, which is a plus,” Stewart said of the completion rate, adding that it needs to be between 50-70 percent.
Stewart mentioned that Texas has recently gained four seats in Congress, but that this may be in jeopardy if not enough residents fill their census forms out.
“This is money we use for roads, schools, etc.,” she said, adding that children under age 5 are often not counted, as young parents don’t always want to fill out their forms, which can impact social services.
“If Fort Hood doesn’t do their numbers, our numbers go down,” she said.
Stewart also mentioned that volunteers are available to help residents fill out their census forms.
Chief Allan Dillon of the Saledo Fire Department spoke on behalf of setting up an emergency services district for the department.
“This will be a first,” he described of the proposed district, adding that it will enable the department to have full-time personnel.
With regional growth a contributing factor, Dillon said the objective is to is to provide adequate funding, lower response times and to “get ahead of the curve.”
“The goal is to not cost the City of Killeen a penny,” he said.
Danielle Singh, executive director of Killeen’s Public Works department, gave a “first introduction” to the proposed 5-year Capital Improvement Program, which would involve water and sewer projects, solid waste projects, parks and recreation, transportation, a new senior center and others. The council is set to discuss this at its next meeting in two weeks.
The council also voted to continue the current meeting schedule, every two weeks, be continued through August.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.