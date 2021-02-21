Having been closed or cancelled for much of last week, City of Killeen workshops, meetings and trash services are expected to re-open Monday.
In a message sent Sunday, City Spokesperson Hilary Shine said that city council workshops are still set to go on starting at 5 p.m. Monday, with the city council meeting set to start at the same time on Tuesday.
City offices were also set to reopen Monday, according to a news release.
Impact on the city’s water supply, from last week’s weather system, will be a topic of discussion at Monday's workshop. At the Tuesday meeting, the need for street reconstruction, the formation of Ethics and Oversight Board and other items will be discussed.
Shine also said that city trash collection, which was cancelled on February 16, will also resume Monday.
Monday’s council workshop and it’s Tuesday meeting will both begin at 5 p.m. in the Council Chambers at 101 N. College Street.
For those unable to attend in person, both will be web streamed live and archived for playback on the city’s web site, KilleenTexas.gov. They will also be broadcast live on Spectrum Cable Channel 10.
(1) comment
Please make sure and address the following:
A better forward-thinking plan so this water and electricity problem doesn’t happen again.
#1 PRIORITY-Many of the roads have been destroyed in places due to the cold and ice. Better road materials are needed. The side roads-WS Young, Stagecoach, Chaparral, Trimmier, and others have potholes and dug up pavement.
Emergency water help to hotels and other places of business as well as residents could have prevented such a big fire.
