Killeen city plan gets kickoff event

At a community kickoff event Monday, Kevin Shepherd, CEO of Dallas-based Verdunity, Inc., summed up the comprehensive plan for Killeen his firm is developing.
“This is not our plan,” Shepherd told 25 to 35 kickoff attendees at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center. “This is Killeen’s plan.”
The kickoff was designed to provide residents with information regarding the planning process, research methods, engagement opportunities and plan deliverables, as well as to ask questions and provide input. For those unable to attend, the meeting is available for view on the plan website at www.KilleenTexas.gov/CompPlan.
“It is meant to gather detailed input from the City Council early in plan development,” City Spokeswoman Hilary Shine said by email on Monday.
A comprehensive plan is a collective community vision that guides successful city growth, according to a city of Killeen news release. Through the involvement of stakeholders, the plan identifies long-term issues and builds action items for near-term efforts. Once adopted, the plan is a decision-making tool that helps inform policies and prioritize the investment of public resources to meet shared goals.
Shepherd said the plan is designed to be a “policy document,” offering “guiding principles.”
The plan was approved by the council in November at a cost of $349,140. Shepherd said it is designed to cultivate fiscal health for the city, with an “implementation focus.” as well as to build “neighborhoods, not subdivisions.”
“We’ve got to get back to designing our neighborhoods to interact with each other,” Sheperd said.
Shepherd said the plan is divided into four phases:
Implementation, which should end in March or April
Exploration
Organize
Adoption/implementation, which is expected sometime in February or March of 2022.
The recent winter storm was very significant for the new plan.
“It highlights some of the weaknesses that need to be addressed,” said AJ Fawver, program manager for Verdunity, Inc., prior to the kickoff.
Specifically, the storm highlighted the city’s infrastructure, particularly with regard to growth and development.
“The city is on the hook for those resources indefinitely,” Fawver said, and this needs to be at the center of discussion with respect to development costs.
Shepherd placed emphasis on how the plan is designed to close the resource gap, which he described as the gap between the wants and needs of businesses and residents and the resources the City of Killeen has to address them.
Specifically, this liability was a result of the growth Killeen saw from about 1950 to the 1980s, which has been largely on the south side of the city, with the north side seeing decline.
“That cost has hit the city very quickly,” Shepherd said.
Killeen Mayor Jose Segarra attended the kickoff.
“We need more involvement,” Segarra said.
Verdunity representatives Quint Studer, a Florida-based businessman, and Monte Anderson, a Dallas-area Realtor, also spoke at the kickoff.
Before the kickoff, Shepherd said the assessment phase of the plan is currently about 75% complete.
“We’ve done a lot of the data collection, looking at previous plans,” he said, adding that four major areas are being studied: land use, mobility, housing/neighborhoods and economic development.
Shepherd also touched on meaningful progress with existing resources.
“How do we do more with the resources we have?” Shepherd asked, adding that revitalization of downtown is critical, as downtown areas serve as financial generators for cities.
Participants at Monday night’s meeting were also offered index cards, on which they could write comments or questions, which they could drop off for Verdunity staff to answer later.
