In one of its very first actions, and at its very first meeting, the Killeen Public Facility Corporation took a surprising, and one might say ironic, move.
Killeen Councilwoman Mellisa Brown, who up until Tuesday had voted against the formation of the corporation every time, was unanimously elected as the corporation’s first president. She had been nominated by Ken Wilkerson, her fellow councilmember and corporation board member.
The corporation’s first meeting was held Tuesday, prior to the Killeen City Council workshop, and board members voted on bylaws, officers and the PFC’s first project.
The corporation, approved into existence on Jan. 12, was created specifically for the purpose of developing a $51 million apartment complex. Since November, the council has been in discussion with Ohio-based NRP Group, which seeks to develop this project near the intersection of W.S. Young Drive and Business 190. Although technically a separate entity, the corporation board is made up of the city council.
The unanimous vote on officers came after a 5-1 vote approving the corporation’s bylaws, but before the approval of the NRP project. Brown on Tuesday voted against the bylaws, but then voted for the NRP project along with the rest of the board members.
The project has been a topic raised and debated at several council meetings and workshops, as well as a Dec. 10 public forum which took place at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center.
Up until Tuesday, Brown has voted against the PFC and related land use changes each time votes have come before the council as she did not believe the project was in the best interest of the city.
“It is a very risky venture given the 75 year agreement,” Brown said by email on Wednesday, in reference to the 75-year tax abatement the project has been granted. “I did make the motion to approve the project after making three changes that I felt were necessary to protect the integrity of the project and protect the interests of the city and our citizens.
“Now that the measure has passed, I feel it is my responsibility to make sure that the project is as successful as possible and stays on track both financially and in a manner that is most beneficial to the city. That is something I will be able to have a more hands on approach to in my position.”
Councilmember Steve Harris was elected vice-president, having nominated himself, and City Finance Director Jonathan Locke and Director of Community Development Leslie Hinkle were elected treasurer and secretary respectively, also by unanimous vote.
Brown said she believes in keeping Killeen residents informed about the corporation and its activities.
“I plan to continue to do my due diligence to keep the public as informed as possible about the progress of the project and make sure that every measure is taken to maintain the best interests of the city, that all funds received by the corporation are used for their intended purposes, and that everything stays transparent,” she said. “These would be my same goals regardless of what position I hold on the board.”
In Brown’s words, the president acts as the CEO for the corporation, with duties that include executing contracts, deeds, leases, and other documents as required and approved by the board of directors.
“The president also presides over meetings and is in general charge of the properties and affairs of the corporation,” she said.
With respect to how her opinions on the project have evolved in recent months, Brown said she is still nervous about the project, especially with the length of the contract.
“I am slightly more comfortable with it after some of the protections that were added to the formation, resolution, and bylaws including the limitation of the corporation to this specific project, the inability for the corporation to take out bonds, and the provision that the board will be required to review and approve documents that are not consistent with the term sheet,” Brown said. “I also think some of the items we were able to negotiate as a council will be of a benefit, such as the addition of handicap accessible apartments for all first floor units. I hope that I am wrong about the long term potential risks and I intend to do everything possible to help mitigate any negative impacts on the surrounding area.”
Mayor Jose Segarra, who has been a proponent of the corporation and the proposed NRP development, notes the attention and debate the issue has gotten, with both pros and cons raised and many views on the issue having been heard.
“That’s the way it should be,” Segarra said on Thursday by telephone. “Brown’s been against it, so maybe that will give her a better understanding. I’ve been in favor of the project, so I think she’ll have a different perspective. I think she’ll do well.”
