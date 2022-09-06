LOCAL GOVERNMENT

City staff members will ask the Killeen City Council on Sept. 13 to accept a bid of $618,700 to remove asbestos from and demolish the First National Bank building on North Gray Street by the end of the year.

“This is the donation agreement as well as the approval of the lowest responsible bidder,” Ed Revell, the city’s executive director of development services, said on Tuesday during a workshop. It includes “the bank property (and) parking lots. All three tracts of properties are part of this donation agreement.”

pbryant@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7460

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.