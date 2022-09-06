City staff members will ask the Killeen City Council on Sept. 13 to accept a bid of $618,700 to remove asbestos from and demolish the First National Bank building on North Gray Street by the end of the year.
“This is the donation agreement as well as the approval of the lowest responsible bidder,” Ed Revell, the city’s executive director of development services, said on Tuesday during a workshop. It includes “the bank property (and) parking lots. All three tracts of properties are part of this donation agreement.”
The asbestos abatement and demolition are scheduled to be “substantially completed” by Dec. 12. Through an interlocal agreement with Bell County, the city must raze the building by Dec. 31.
In July, Bell County Commissioners approved an interlocal agreement with Killeen in a 4-1 vote, with Commissioner Russell Schneider opposing. The agreement gives the county shovel-ready land at 507 N. Gray St. for the construction of a more than 30,000-square-foot county government annex building within three years of receipt of the property. The new county annex will replace the current annex on Priest Drive in Killeen.
“The acceptance of the donation of the property from the former First National Bank Texas is conditional upon the city’s acceptance of a bid to demolish the entire building complex, removal of the asbestos-containing material and the entire building complex,” according to city documents. “First National Bank Texas plans to donate its former bank property and parking lots to the city of Killeen to be demolished (and) removed, and to make way for a new Bell County building complex ... to bring new life into the downtown Killeen area.”
In June, the City Council approved the removal of the property from the historical overlay district through Ordinance 22-046.
The original completion date to raze the bank building, with a budget of $10 million, was planned for August 2024. But council members have amended the agreement to shorten the deadline to Dec. 31.
Killeen officials initially set aside $300,000 to demolish the building. On Tuesday, City Manager Kent Cagle said that figure had been capped at $800,000.
According to the Bell County Appraisal District, the assessed value on the Gray Street site is almost $2 million. Built in 1970, the bank building is about 40,000 square feet on 1.7 acres.
The demolition will include removing most of the objects on the property, including parking lots, some sidewalks, curb stops, electrical devices, and gas piping, signs, bases and planters, flagpole, railing and walkways. However, according to city documents, an old oak tree on the property will remain.
The new annex building in downtown Killeen is expected to house the vehicle registration office and other Bell County government offices.
The bank is gifting the vacant building to the city, which has agreed to demolish it so Bell County can construct the new building on the same property.
