More than 10 months after a winter storm crippled Killeen and much of the state, local water officials are still trying to comply with a new state law requiring that they plan for extreme weather events like Winter Storm Uri.
The passage of Senate Bill 3 in June by the Texas Legislature was an omnibus response to the disastrous February freeze that knocked out power and water service in Killeen for weeks. Statewide, the storm killed at least 210 people, but millions were forced to brave the cold with no easy way to heat their homes or boil water amid an avalanche of boil water notices across Texas.
Senate Bill 3, or SB3, requires water utilities like the city of Killeen and its water supplier, Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1, to submit an emergency preparedness plan to ensure service is maintained despite the elements.
Under the new law, public water and wastewater systems must submit the location of water distribution maps, water system diagrams, treatment information, system demand information, its power providers, electrical schematics and more.
According to the Texas Municipal League’s online guidance for its member-cities, the new law also requires water be supplied to residential customers at a minimum of 20 psi during a power outage of 24 hours or more. The league advises cities to visit the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) emergency preparedness plan webpage which includes a downloadable template water utilities can use to comply with SB3. Water utilities must submit their plans to TCEQ by March 1, 2022, and those plans must be implemented by July 1, 2022.
Still Working
Water departments in the Killeen-Fort Hood area say they have complied with some requirements, but are still working to meet the March deadline under Texas’ new emergency preparedness law.
“In compliance with TXSB3-2021, the City of Killeen’s Public Works Department and Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Management submitted electrical critical load information on Oct. 29, 2021, to the Texas Utility Commission, Oncor, the Bell County Office of Emergency Management, and the Texas Division of Emergency Management. The city of Killeen Public Works Department continues to work toward meeting deadlines outlined in TXSB3-2021,” said Peter Perez, Killeen’s director of emergency management, in an email. “The city of Killeen is currently still assessing the water system and what improvements are required by TXSB3-2021. City council was able to provide $500,000 from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding to assist. Any further funding will be discussed after the improvement assessment has been completed.”
The city of Killeen did undertake an emergency response plan in its Winter Storm Uri Improvement Plan and has taken other steps like “increasing our 4-wheel drive vehicles, increased our public and internal communication frequencies, and formed partnerships with more community partners to assist in sheltering services,” Perez said.
The Killeen Public Works Department also “has contingency plans in place to distribute water in compliance with state and federal standards,” in the case of another natural disaster like winter storm Uri, according to Perez.
WCID-1 backup power plan
In the aftermath of February’s winter storm, Water Control and Improvement District No. 1, or WCID-1, moved to prepare a backup power generation plan at all of its core water treatment facilities.
WCID-1 has since explored the cost of diesel generators at all of its facilities, digging natural gas pipelines to feed natural gas generators, and a combination of both, in order to ensure the water continues to flow if power is interrupted. Now, after months of planning, it seems WCID-1 is getting closer to presenting backup power generation proposals to the WCID-1 board.
“Requests for proposals are being compiled at this time,” said WCID-1 General Manager Ricky Garrett in an email. “We’re seeking standby generation for 10 megawatts, which would power the full plant capacity at the Lake Belton Water Treatment Plant.”
The treatment plant provides a majority of the drinkable water used by residents between Killeen and Belton.
Garrett said WCID-1 isn’t sure exactly how many diesel or natural gas generators will be needed or what they will cost because that “will be determined by the vendor chosen.”
According to previous Herald reports, WCID-1 had in the past shied away from the high cost of such backup power generation, but Garrett’s now moving the board toward making such an investment.
“This last storm changed my mind,” Garrett said in April.
But that investment won’t be cheap. Garret told the board in April that such a plan would cost at least $8 million.
“The standby generation may come out sooner because we will have those proposals,” Garrett told the WCID-1 board at its regular meeting in December. “But I don’t know if $8 million will be enough.”
A generator fleet that large might give the district the option of selling any excess power not needed during an emergency to the highest bidder when market prices spike like they did in February.
When asked if they could sell to Texas’ privatized energy market, Garrett hinted the sale of any extra power was a real possibility for WCID-1.
“WCID-1 already participates in some energy incentive programs at times,” Garrett said. “Having standby generation capability would allow us to capture much more savings. That’s something we’ll evaluate before making a commitment.”
The leaky demand placed on the Killeen-Fort Hood area’s entire water system during another prolonged freeze will require the Lake Belton Water Treatment Plant to have full backup power generation if water is to continue to flow, Garret said.
“Planning for backup generation for a 24-hour period is one thing, but for four or five days is a much more extensive undertaking,” Garrett told the Herald in an email. “Before Uri, a 24-hour outage from a widespread storm was an extreme occurrence except for the coastal areas where hurricane impacts can cripple electrical service for days.
“The other thing Uri exposed is that water demand will not follow a typical winter usage pattern. Typically, water usage in January and February is about 33% of the usage experienced in July and August. So, if one was planning for standby generation for a one day outage, planning for 33% of full plant capacity would be sufficient,” Garrett said.
“In the South, when temperatures fall below 10 degrees and remain below for more than 24 hours, water systems incur many, many leaks. The leaks can double or triple the water demand. Therefore, to be prepared for another ‘Uri’ level event, full capacity standby generation is necessary.”
Not making such an investment could cost more in the long run.
The generators would help protect water flows to the area economy during lightning storms, tornadoes and other natural disasters. Garrett said investing in such generators is essentially like investing in a life insurance plan.
“Availability of potable water is critical to hospitals, nursing homes, daycare and school facilities, dialysis clinics and to many people with critical care needs at home. It’s even more critical during a winter storm event when so many other facilities could be impacted, such as roadways or power supply,” Garrett said in his email. “Making sure of this availability should be a cost of doing business. It’s similar to insurance. It would be less expensive to NOT pursue full standby generation and there may be years at a time when it’s not absolutely necessary. However, when needed, it will enable us to deliver as much water as necessary to all of our customers during an extreme weather event.”
More info:
Texas Commission on Environmental Quality emergency preparedness plan homepage: tceq.texas.gov/drinkingwater/homeland_security/disasterprep/epp
The TCEQ webpage includes a downloadable template water utilities can use to comply with Senate Bill 3: tceq.texas.gov/assets/public/permitting/watersupply/pdw/epp/form-20536b-sb3-epp.docx
Water utilities must submit their plans to TCEQ by March 1, and those plans must be implemented by July 1.
