Since it was first opened in April of 2002, the Killeen Civic & Conference Center has hosted thousands of events, representing local, national and global organizations.
However, the COVID-19 pandemic has had its impact.
“We are currently booking at 50% occupancy,” said Killeen Civic & Conference Center Director Kathie Mulheron in an email to the Herald last week.
The center is owned by the city of Killeen, and is an important venue for city events ranging from baby showers to military balls and annual banquets.
From October 2018 through July 2019, the center hosted 712 events, according to city records. However, over the same time period a year later — from October 2019 to July 2020 — it hosted 450 events.
The reason is clear: The coronavirus and the measures enacted to fight its spread put a shutdown on events — especially large community events that the center is geared for — beginning in March.
While some events have since resumed, the numbers compared to last year show a stark difference.
From April through July in 2019, the center hosted 307 events. However, from April through July this year, there have been just 48 events, according to city records.
City of Killeen spokesperson Hilary Shine said the center is funded by the Hotel Occupancy Tax Fund, a special revenue fund supported by hotel occupancy tax revenue and facility sales/rentals revenue, and is not subsidized by the city’s General Fund.
“Hotel Occupancy Tax use is restricted by state law,” Shine said. “In Killeen it is used to support the maintenance and operations of the Civic & Conference Center and for activities that promote and attract tourism, such as conventions and events.”
The center has brought in less revenue in all of the following categories for the period of October through July in fiscal year 2020 from the same period in fiscal year 2019: facility rentals, occupancy taxes, catering fees, mixed beverage sales and equipment rentals, according to the city.
In March, the center hosted 54 events, but was closed on March 13 due to the pandemic. Upon reopening in June, with capacity restrictions, it hosted 20 events that month and 28 the following month.
By comparison, for 2019, the monthly breakdown of events was as follows: March, 89, April, 57, May, 102, June, 81 and July, 67.
The revenue the center makes goes back into the Hotel Occupancy Fund, helping to make the center self-sustainable.
In fiscal year 2018, the center earned $636,451 from facility rentals, beverage sales and other fees, according to city documents. That number increased to $742,402 in fiscal 2019. So far this fiscal year, however, from October through July, the center has earned $310,255.
With respect to staffing at the center, Shine said three positions there are vacant, and one employee was let go, due to the pandemic’s impact on revenue.
Mulheron said the center’s business office is currently open Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and that most of the events that are there now are private ones, such as baby showers, birthday parties, weddings, wedding receptions and some business meetings.
“Although we don’t have events every day in the facility, we continue to clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces, throughout the facility,” she said, adding that they are currently booking events for next year.
“There is always something to do at our facility to include: minor repairs on equipment, updating standard operating procedures (SOP’s), building and kitchen preventative maintenance,” she said.
Mulheron said her team is monitoring the COVID-19 situation, and stressing the importance of social distancing to the center’s clients.
“Signs are posted throughout the facility, and mobile hand sanitizing stations are available,” she said. “It is vital that our team, clients, and patrons follow the Open Texas Minimum Standard Health Protocols that apply to our facility. This is all new to us, and we are learning as we go, and there is much more to learn.”
Killeen Mayor Jose Segarra noted that major events at the center are planned a year in advance.
“Our revenue for our Killeen Civic & Conference Center has been down because of COVID, just like our hotels and motels, which our center relies on,” he said by email on Thursday. “We hope that once this crisis is over we can start seeing more major events there.”
Although optimistic, Segarra said preparing for the worst and hoping for the best is the most that can be done in this current “tough” situation.
“With that said, I think that it will take a couple of years for us to get back to the level we were before the crisis because it does take time to plan major events,” he said. “I do not expect any state or federal relief directly for our convention center, but because of the great job our city has done in budgeting, our reserves and other grants we have received during this crisis, we have money that will get us through this during this next budget cycle.”
