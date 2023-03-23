During the Great Texas Warrant Roundup that ended on March 10, the Killeen Municipal Court cleared 130 warrants.
“I consider the program a success from start to finish,” Killeen city Judge Kris Krishna said in a news release. “After releasing the warrant roundup list in June of 2022, many heeded our warnings and took actions to clear their warrants during our warrant forgiveness period. While some of those were arrests, many were able to clear their names online or in person.”
Between Feb. 27 and March 10, the court “handled 61 defendants ... collecting a total value of $72,982.44, including $4,304 cleared through jail credit and $965 through community service.”
Warrant forgiveness was offered in December, allowing defendants with outstanding warrants to pay their fines without fear of arrest. Some were eligible for community service or fine reductions. Warrant fees were not waived.
That effort resulted in clearing $58,418.98 on 109 warrants through 61 defendants.
Each February, multiple law-enforcement agencies in more than 300 jurisdictions make arrests to collect debt on outstanding warrants during the Great Texas Warrant Roundup. For more about the city’s program, visit KilleenTexas.gov/Court.
