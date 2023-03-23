Killeen Municipal Court

Killeen Municipal Court cleared 130 warrants during the Great Texas Warrant Roundup that ended on March 10.

 File | Herald

“I consider the program a success from start to finish,” Killeen city Judge Kris Krishna said in a news release. “After releasing the warrant roundup list in June of 2022, many heeded our warnings and took actions to clear their warrants during our warrant forgiveness period. While some of those were arrests, many were able to clear their names online or in person.”

