An emergency clinic in Killeen is hosting a Memorial Day picnic event Saturday.
The free event, open to the public, will run from 1 to 4 p.m. at SignatureCare Emergency Center, 800 W. Central Texas Expressway, in Killeen.
The picnic will feature contests like an egg race, a watermelon eating contest, a water balloon toss and a hula hoop contest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.