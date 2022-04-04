The Greater Killeen Community Clinic will host a learning lunch with speaker Rochelle Pratt, who will discuss “Small Changes That Matter” on Thursday.
Lunch will begin at noon in the City of Killeen Community Conference Room at 802 N. Second St.
Pratt is a Certified Community Health Worker with experience in nutrition and health issues, such as diabetes and obesity. Participants will receive information on menu planning, meal preparation and health eating tips. The idea is that the small changes a person takes now may make a big difference in their future health.
The hour-long series is open to the public but an RSVP is necessary to insure that all participants are served. To reserve a space, please call Charlotte Lewis at 254-618-4207.
