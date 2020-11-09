The Greater Killeen Community Clinic, in partnership with other civic organizations will be distributing Thanksgiving baskets from noon to 2 p.m. on Nov. 20.
The clinic is looking for donated baskets from the community.
Those wanting to donate a basket are asked to contact the clinic at 254-618-4210, according to a news release from the clinic.
The goal is to give away 100 Thanksgiving baskets to families filled with a turkey and trimmings.
The clinic is located at 718 N. 2nd St.
