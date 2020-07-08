The Greater Killeen Community Clinic will be providing sports physicals by appointment beginning on July 28, according to a news release from the clinic.
The physicals will cost $25 and only cash payments will be accepted, according to the release.
Only the student and a parent or guardian will be allowed in the clinic during the physical.
Students must wear gym shorts and flip flops or sandals during the physical, according to the release.
The clinic is at 718 N. 2nd St. in Killeen.
To schedule an appointment call 254-618-4211.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.