The City of Killeen Engineering Division will have various lane closures next week for sewer services to be installed in the area due to weather and a sidewalk to be installed.
The outside west bound lane of Terrace Drive, from Searcy Drive all the way to W.S. Young Drive, will be closed from the times 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Garrison Avenue, from 10th street to Gray Street, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday will be closed.
The outside of the south bound lane of W.S. Young Drive between Veterans Boulevard, Memorial Boulevard, and Terrace Drive from the times 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday will also be closed.
The contractors will have a traffic control plan in place and will guide traffic around the work area. Motorists should anticipate delays and are asked to use caution and obey traffic control devices.
For questions, contact the City of Killeen Engineering office at 254-616-3172 or email engineering@killeentexas.gov.
