Portions of W.S. Young Drive, from Interstate 14 to Bacon Ranch Road in Killeen, are closed through Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day, according to a city news release Thursday.
“Crews will be completing asphalt overlay and milling services, which will result in various lane closures throughout the day. Entire road closures may occur during this project. All work is weather permitting, and roads will be open to local traffic only,” city spokesman Marcus Hood said in the release.
The work began on Thursday.
The work area will be signalled with traffic control devices, but motorists are still asked to use caution.
Interested parties can contact the transportation office at 254-616-3153 or email nwaddington@killeentexas.gov.
