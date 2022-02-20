Inclusivity is what modern consumers expect these days. Yet, inclusive fashion isn’t always easy to find.
That’s why local designer and business owner Jennifer Stanley saw it as her mission to create inclusive and modern fashion that suits everyone with her brand Sweet Southern Misses.
“I love catering to all body types,” said Stanley, a Killeen resident. “I feel everyone is a babe and deserves to feel that way. Our designs are special for everyone to love. They are relatable to every day.”
After noticing that modern clothing is often hard to find in every size, Stanley decided to initiate change with her own designs.
“The industry wants women to cover up If they are a bit heavier, but they are okay with slender women wearing whatever they want,” she said. “I want everyone to be able to wear anything they want and encourage everyone to feel beautiful in their own skin.”
With her brand Sweet Southern Misses, Stanley specializes in clothing like T-shirts and sweatshirts as well as keychains, tumblers and other accessories featuring unique designs.
“Our items are made with screen prints and sublimation for lasting use,” she said.
Originally, Stanley started the business with her best friend, Alyssa Wright, in 2015 in Georgia, as both were still in high school.
“We didn’t know what we were doing when we started,” she said. “We just knew we wanted to make cute items for everyone’s daily lives.”
Since then, the brand has constantly evolved and grown into something bigger than Stanley ever imagined, even after experiencing a terrible loss.
“My best friend, unfortunately, passed away late in 2016, but I have kept it going for us,” she said. “I knew I had to keep it going for her and pushed really hard.”
Since the two named their businesses together, Stanley has never changed the name. She now remembers their friendship with each of her designs.
Stanley learned new techniques to continue to grow the brand and moved the business from Georgia to Texas in 2018.
“I didn’t give up,” she said. “Now I do it all myself. The products, pictures, packaging, etc. It’s all me.”
Besides new creative ideas, Stanley has also developed her business model over the last few years.
“I used to do only custom orders, but lately, I have been going for more of a boutique feel with having items ready to go,” she said.
The new approach eliminates wait times for customers and ensures that items are always ready to go. Still, Stanley continues to handle custom orders and loves to create unique items with special meaning for her clients.
While Stanley currently sells her designs on her Facebook page Sweet Southern Misses and her website sweetsouthernmisses.com, she is always working on her next business steps.
“I hope one day to have my own stand-alone shop to be able to encourage women in person,” she said.
Copperas Cove resident Serena Boyce is a long-time customer and loves Stanley’s styles.
“Sweet Southern Misses is the total package,” she said. “She delivers exceptional products and amazing customer service. I appreciate that every item I’ve ever ordered from here has not only met my expectations but always exceeded them.”
Besides the unique styles and high-quality products, Boyce mainly cherishes the effort that goes into creating each item.
“If you want a product made with love, she’s the way to go,” she said.
