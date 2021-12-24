HARKER HEIGHTS — The Market Heights Plaza teemed with shoppers Friday hurriedly making final purchases before Christmas. Dozens of people could be seen constantly going in and out of stores in the shopping center, such as Target and Ulta.
Some gifts would be given to their proper recipients on Christmas Eve. Others would be given to them on Christmas Day.
Outside Ulta, one Killeen group set up shop — as it has for years — to provide a service for the community: gift wrapping.
Scissors snipped and tape was placed carefully as about a half-dozen volunteers of the Killeen Ladies Lions Club carefully placed the colorful paper to conceal the contents inside. The service provided a relief for those making last-minute arrangements.
The volunteers will be outside Ulta, 201 E. Central Texas Expressway, Suite 400, Harker Heights, until 2 p.m. today.
Lampasas resident Jason Schultz called the group a “Godsend.” He was candid when describing why.
“I cannot wrap, and I didn’t know what I was going to do,” he said with a smile on his face.
Schultz had around a half-dozen gifts to be wrapped for a family get-together on Friday evening.
He said he was unaware that the group did a gift-wrapping service for the community.
“I had to walk over here to Ulta because that’s a perfect gift card for my other sister, and I saw them. (It is) a Christmas miracle,” Schultz said.
Members of the community bringing gifts to be wrapped gave a donation in exchange.
“You know, we just go and we provide the service and, I mean, they give what they give and, you know, the community is really giving,” said Pamela Morrison, president and treasurer of the club. “We’ve raised more money this year than we have in the past.”
Morrison said that as of Thursday evening, the club had raised over $1,400 from the multi-day event that she called the biggest fundraiser of the year.
She explained that 80% of the money raised goes to an agreed-upon project, which in most cases is the Killeen Independent School District.
“We pick four to five lower-income schools in the district and we ask them what they need, not what we want to give them,” Morrison said.
Another beneficiary of the wrapping service from the Ladies Lions Club was Harker Heights resident Ronda Wallace.
“I happened to be walking down the street here and noticed it and was like, you know what ... This is a good opportunity for me to give back to the community and save me a little bit of time when I get home.”
Wallace explained that her son, who serves in the Army elsewhere in the country, is home visiting for the holidays, and Friday gave her an opportunity to do some Christmas shopping for him.
