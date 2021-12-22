The Killeen coffee industry keeps growing as two new coffee shops are scheduled to be open early 2022.
Dutch Bros
Killeen’s second Dutch Bros Coffee location, at 2806 Clear Creak Road, is almost complete.
Based in Oregon, Dutch Bros Coffee opened its first Killeen location back in March at 1109 W. Stan Schlueter Loop and has since opened two locations in Temple at 6520 W. Adams Ave. and 201 N. General Bruce Dr.
Dutch Bros Coffee is a mostly drive-thru shop that serves coffee, smoothies, freezes, teas and energy drinks, along with nitrogen-infused cold brew coffee. Customers can also use the walk-up window to order.
A spokesperson with Wyatt Management Corporation, which is constructing the new drive-thru coffee shop, said they are finalizing the last required inspections before the holidays. They were unable to verify an official open date but suspected it to be open by the end of January.
Black Rifle Coffee
The Killeen location for Black Rifle Coffee Company at 2170 Clear Creak Road has the foundation and wall set.
The company plans to open it by early 2022, but no specific date has been announced.
Black Rifle Coffee Company was a brand previously only sold in stores, but now is setting up shop all over the United States. The company recently opened locations in Temple and Harker Heights.
The Harker Heights store at 325 Farm-to-Market Road 2410, opened on Dec. 7 and the Temple store at 111 N General Bruce Drive opened in mid-November.
Black Rifle Coffee is a veteran owned and operated brand for individuals on the front lines and at home, according to the company. The company has a large selection of coffee products and will sell their coffee products and merchandise in their new cafes.
