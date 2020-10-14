Killeen area residents can expect strong gusts for the next few days, according to the National Weather Service.
“Wednesday we will see breezy winds due to a cold front,” said Sarah Barnes, a meteorologist from the National Weather Service. “We will see a tighter pressure gradient and will cause stronger winds, On mid-Thursday we will see a cold front and we will still have high winds due to cold air being brought to the region. The winds are driven by how pressure changes.”
Today’s forecast will be sunny with a high near 93 and south-southeast winds between 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Wednesday night’s forecast will have clear skies with a low around 68, south winds between 10 to 15 mph with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Thursday’s forecast will be sunny with a high near 87 and south southwest winds between 10 to 15 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon and could gust as high as 20 mph. Thursday night’s forecast will have partly cloudy skies with a low around 53 and north northeast winds between 15 to 20 mph with gusts as high as 30 mph.
The forecast for the rest of the week:
Friday: High near 71, Low around 48. Northeast wind around 15 mph with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Saturday: High near 79, Low around 63. South wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon and could gust as high as 25 mph.
Sunday: High near 85, Low around 61.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.