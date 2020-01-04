Trees

Rodolfo Alvarez with the Killeen Youth Advisory Commission carries a Christmas tree during the city's tree recycling event on Saturday.

 Hunter King | Herald

The city of Killeen collected used Christmas trees at the Special Events Center on Saturday to recycle them and turn them into mulch for Killeen residents to use in their gardens.

William Gould is the city of Killeen’s recycling manager and he was running the recycling event.

