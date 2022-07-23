The Morgan family from Copperas Cove visited Central Texas College's open house on Saturday. The two sons, Daniel (back left) and Michael (front right) are both high school students at Copperas Cove High School who are looking to take dual-credit courses from the college.
Dozens of prospective students on Saturday walked around the Anderson Campus Center at Central Texas College in Killeen, learning about the programs the college has to offer. Among them were Copperas Cove High School students Michael Morgan and Daniel Morgan.
The Morgan brothers wish to enroll in dual-credit courses while they remain in high school. Michael, a sophomore, hopes to study welding courses, and Daniel, a senior, hopes to take courses for computer maintenance in preparation for a desired career in the information technology field.
Michael, who also aspires to see where football can take him, said he may be interested in getting into underwater welding.
“I heard about it one time when I saw a book when I was 10 (or) 11,” the sophomore said. “I asked my dad, and he told me about it, and then I started looking at little stuff, about like what jobs there are about welding.”
The Morgans’ mother, Melinda, said Michael is slated to also take a welding class at Copperas Cove High School when school returns in the fall. The Copperas Cove Independent School District is in the process of creating a new building on the high school campus to house the Career Technology Education programs, such as welding.
“I say go for it,” Melinda Morgan said of the idea of the two sons taking dual-credit courses. “Every chance you get, you need to get a step ahead or two in life.”
Their father, Bruce, also said he was proud of the two brothers.
“I want them to have the best ability to accomplish the futures (in) whatever they desire in life,” he said.
The college’s chancellor, Jim Yeonopolus, explained that the new students are who the college targeted Saturday’s open house to.
“We’re trying to attract new students if we can in the community,” Yeonopolus said. “You’ll see most of them have their parents, so it’s a really good opportunity to share (the programs).”
Yeonopolus explained that CTC’s enrollment is up in the past couple semesters, which differs from many area community colleges.
“COVID took two years out of us — almost three years,” he said. “But all of the (community) colleges in the state, I just met with them for three days in Austin, and most all of them are down, with the exception of one or two.”
Registration for the Fall 2022 semester at CTC continues through Aug. 19. Classes begin Aug. 22.
Next weekend, CTC is hosting its Community Field Day scholarship fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 30 at the Physical Education Center, Building 545, 6200 W. Central Texas Expressway, in Killeen. The event will feature a variety of games, food trucks, vendors, and water activities throughout the day and participants should expect to get wet. Tickets can be purchased on site or in advance at https://ctc4.me/CTCFieldDay, and are $5 for individuals and $15 for a family of four. Children ages 3 and under are free.
