A psychology instructor at Central Texas College, right, takes apart pieces of a model brain for prospective students to look at on Saturday in Killeen.

Dozens of prospective students on Saturday walked around the Anderson Campus Center at Central Texas College in Killeen, learning about the programs the college has to offer. Among them were Copperas Cove High School students Michael Morgan and Daniel Morgan.

The Morgan brothers wish to enroll in dual-credit courses while they remain in high school. Michael, a sophomore, hopes to study welding courses, and Daniel, a senior, hopes to take courses for computer maintenance in preparation for a desired career in the information technology field.

The Morgan family from Copperas Cove visited Central Texas College's open house on Saturday. The two sons, Daniel (back left) and Michael (front right) are both high school students at Copperas Cove High School who are looking to take dual-credit courses from the college.
Staff and faculty at Central Texas College in Killeen talk to prospective students on Saturday during an open house at the Anderson Campus Center.
