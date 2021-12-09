Texas A&M-University Central Texas is planning an on-campus, walk-through commencement for the December 2021 graduating class scheduled for Friday at the Bill Yowell Conference Center in Warrior Hall on campus.
Undergraduate and graduate degrees from the University’s College of Business Administration will be awarded at 2 p.m., and degrees from the College of Arts and Sciences and the College of Education and Human Development will be awarded at 4 p.m.
A total of 227 undergraduate degrees will be awarded, and 64 graduate degrees will be awarded, increasing the total number of degrees awarded since 2009 to 8,896.
Degree candidates will walk through the ceremony accompanied by “pods” of friends and family members who watch as candidates walk the stage and receive their degrees.
“We began having our on-campus, walk through commencement ceremonies in the Fall of 2020,” said A&M-Central Texas President Marc Nigliazzo. “This coming commencement will be our fourth.
“We have heard from the graduates and their families how much they appreciate the creative approach. While a walk-through format doesn’t have exactly the same elements that a traditional ceremony does, it is decidedly special in its own way.
“Friends and families are literally across the room from their graduates as they cross the stage and get their degree. And we get to experience the family and friends who are there to support their graduates. It is always a moving and celebratory day.”
The ceremony will also be streamed via YouTube and information for friends and family who wish to participate may find ceremony information on the university website at www.tamuct.edu.
Central Texas College
Central Texas College will have 221 students graduate locally during its fall graduation ceremony at 6:30 p.m. Friday at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center, 3601 S. W.S. Young Drive in Killeen.
Last year, 730 students graduated from CTC worldwide during a ceremony held virtually due to the pandemic.
A total of 804 students are expected to graduate from CTC campuses worldwide this fall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.