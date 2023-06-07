A Killeen single mother and combat veteran now has a new paid-for home thanks to a national nonprofit group.
Building Homes for Heroes, created in 2002 presented the mortgage-free home in west Killeen Wednesday to retired Army Sgt. Tiffany Millender and her daughter London Millender.
The mother and daughter arrived at their new home around 10:45 a.m. Wednesday morning to pick up the keys to the home and thank everyone who gave them the opportunity.
“I feel very much appreciated,” Millender said at the event, which included about 20 people, including representatives of the nonprofit, sponsors and officials who helped renovate the three-bedroom home on Lakecrest Drive.
The former soldier served multiple combat deployments in Iraq and Afghanistan, and received a medical discharge after 15 years of service.
“If you are retired, medically retired, make sure you read up on all your benefits so you will know about all the programs and benefits you are entitled too.” Millender said to the Herald Wednesday.
She got to walk around her new home and to experience the lively backyard along with handpicked furniture from the different businesses that helped out with the whole process.
Millender was very excited and thankful she found out about Building Homes for Heroes at the time that she did.
She joined the military in 2004 out of Jackson, Mississippi.
Her 7-year-old daughter, London, also expressed to the Herald that she feels good about her moms military service and her new home.
JPMorgan Chase, Lowe’s and Advance Auto Parts, along with other companies, that assisted the nonprofit in obtaining the home for Millender, attended the event in support for the family.
“What a phenomenal experience for Army Sgt. Millender and her daughter London, to get a home mortgage-free and be able to continue on with her post-military career,” Peter Baez, vice president for J.P. Morgan Securities LLC said to the Herald.
Gov. Greg Abbott was due to attend the home for a congratulations but could not make it so instead gave Millender a warm welcome letter, officials said
“Building Homes for Heroes builds and gifts mortgage-free homes, and completes home modifications, for veterans, emergency first responders and their families, and provides further services along their road to recovery to help them live a promising and fulfilling life ahead,” according to the nonprofit based in New York.
