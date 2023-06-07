A Killeen single mother and combat veteran now has a new paid-for home thanks to a national nonprofit group.

Building Homes for Heroes, created in 2002 presented the mortgage-free home in west Killeen Wednesday to retired Army Sgt. Tiffany Millender and her daughter London Millender.

During her 14 years of service, retired Army Sgt. Tiffany Millender served two combat tours in Iraq and one in Afghanistan. Today, Millender and her daughter received a mortgage-free home from the national nonprofit, Building Homes for Heroes.

For more information read the Thursday June 8 edition of the Killeen Daily Herald or read the article at the link below.

Jholcomb@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7552

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.