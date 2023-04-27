Twice as Funny Comedy Lounge will once again bring renowned comedy artists to the Killeen area in a new downtown location.

Although the grand opening event at 420 E. Avenue C will take place on May 12, patrons are invited to attend a show featuring Brandon T. Jackson, who has been in the movies “Lottery Ticket” and “Big Mamas: Like Father Like Son.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.