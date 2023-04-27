Twice as Funny Comedy Lounge will once again bring renowned comedy artists to the Killeen area in a new downtown location.
Although the grand opening event at 420 E. Avenue C will take place on May 12, patrons are invited to attend a show featuring Brandon T. Jackson, who has been in the movies “Lottery Ticket” and “Big Mamas: Like Father Like Son.”
Jackson will perform Friday, Saturday and Sunday evenings, according to Darryl Walker, who co-owns the lounge along with his business partner Sharon Hines.
Walker and Hines have brought many nationally known comedians such as Faizon Love, Tommy Davidson, “Jess Hilarious” Moore, and Mo’Nique to entertain local residents at previous locations.
Using the $306,000 awarded to them as part of the North Killeen Downtown Start-Up Program grant — federal coronavirus stimulus money awarded from the Killeen city government — Walker and Hines purchased a building downtown for their next act as a business duo.
“They are making that whole district down there the entertainment district,” Hines said. “Since we are leading in entertainment, it would make sense for us to join that.”
They are excited for their grand opening event featuring Tony Rock — brother of well-known actor and comedian Chris Rock, and their new host, comedian Jerome Thomas, who will host all the shows at Twice as Funny Comedy Club.
Sherri Shepherd and Kym Whitley are scheduled to perform June 2 and 3, followed by Paul Rodriguez who will perform June 9 and 10., and Don “DC” Curry, who will perform June 16 and 17.
Later in the year, Aida Rodriguez is booked for July 21 and 22 and Eddie Griffin will perform Sept. 15 and 16.
Hines expressed enthusiasm over the new location — and owning a building to host the talent their lounge attracts to Killeen.
Twice as Funny was one of several “businesses awarded grant money,” Hines said. “I am hopeful for the other businesses. When they open, there will be lots of places for people to visit, not just the Twice as Funny Comedy Lounge.”
Walker agreed the fresh start gives him and his partner an opportunity to refocus as they rebuild.
“We are discussing everything from the kitchen to the acts who are coming,” Walker said. “We are putting out fliers and letting everyone know where the new location is.”
In addition to the comedy acts they have lined up, Twice as Funny Comedy Lounge is planning a Mother’s Day brunch to honor mothers in the area.
The brunch will be organized by Hines’ daughter, Cherrelle Brown.
“Every year, I always cook my mother brunch,” Brown said. “It brings a lot of love to the family. This is an opportunity for the people of Killeen to take the moms in their life out to lunch — whoever raised you.”
Brown said patrons do not have to wait to be pampered by another, anyone who would like to come out and enjoy a soul food brunch is invited.
“I am doing shrimp and grits,” Brown said. “But I’m also definitely doing breakfast with the brunch with fruit and grits.”
Brown will be debuting a personal creation that combines peach cobbler, waffles and French toast — all-in-one, as well, she said. The event will also feature a premium menu for people who may like to order catfish or other specials with their food.
“My mom keeps adding food to my list,” Brown said with a laugh. “It’s definitely going to be great—please come out!”
As they prepare to open their doors downtown, Hines extended her warm gratitude to the many city officials and community members who have supported them along the way, to include City Manager Ken Cagle, Assistant City Manager Danielle Singh, Cecilia Dunbar, Downtown Revitalization Director Kate Kizito, realtor Ray Mayhorn, and the selling agent for the property they purchased, former mayor Jose Segarra.
“They were all instrumental in making everything happen, and I just want to thank them very much,” Hines said.
More information about the lounge can be found on Twice as Funny Comedy Lounge’s Facebook page, and tickets can be purchased directly from their website: twiceasfunnycomedylounge.com.
At their new location, Hines and Walker are also excited to rent out their events center on the same property. To book the 310 Events Center, call 844-441-1131.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.