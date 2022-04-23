Killeen resident and widower Brian Flading smiled when taking a look at the community garden in his late wife’s honor Saturday.
Kelly Flading died in June 2021, and the organization she co-founded (the Killeen Creators) organized the inaugural Flowerfest at a community garden on Bundrant Drive in north Killeen.
“She would love what this has turned into,” Brian Flading said. “That was her vision, and I think she’d be pleased.”
Though unintentional, the inaugural Flowerfest was held on what would’ve been Kelly’s 55th birthday, according to Kristin Wright, who co-founded Killeen Creators with her.
“Kelly’s vision was it is here,” Wright said Saturday. “The motto is ‘give all that you can, take only what you need.’”
The community garden concept is one that places trust in the neighboring residents to take care of it. Killeen Creators have established three community gardens throughout the city of Killeen. They are at 503 W. Avenue J, 1410 Bundrant Drive and 408 N. 18th St.
Killeen Creators is in the process of establishing a community garden at the Greater Killeen Food Care Center that should be ready to go sometime in the summer or fall.
“Kelly knew this that the food is the core piece, but really what people need is the community,” Wright said.
At Flowerfest, different vendors and people with gardening knowledge showed others how to garden and how to do vermicomposting. Volunteers also grilled food for a cookout. Killeen Creators also auctioned off a couple of gardening boxes and attendees created their own art in the Tap Tap Art Bus.
Flowerfest is intended to be an annual event, and Killeen Creators plans to do other events in the future, including a harvest festival and an art of recovery event for people battling PTSD.
For more information, follow Killeen Creators on Facebook or go to its website at https://www.killeencreators.com/.
