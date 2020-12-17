Killeen Community Center to open as warming station

The Rosa Hereford Killeen Community Center will again open as a warming station from 10 p.m. tonight to 8 a.m. tomorrow for those needing overnight relief from freezing temperatures.
The warming station is set up to offer temporary relief from cold and does not offer full sheltering services, according to a news release.
