With temperatures projected to be in the mid-30s this evening, the city of Killeen is opening the Rosa Hereford Community Center as a warming shelter from 10 p.m. tonight to 8 a.m. Saturday.
This will be the fifth time the center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd., has opened as a warming station since Sunday.
So far this week, a total of five people have used the center, with three using it Wednesday evening, city spokeswoman Hilary Shine said Friday.
Temperatures have chilled to the mid- to low-30s for much of this week, leaving a thin layer of frost on the grass and vehicles Friday morning.
Overnight lows could remain in the mid- to upper-30s through Wednesday, the latest forecast from the National Weather Service shows.
Residents can expect mostly sunny skies for much of the week, with a slight chance of sprinkles on Saturday, the NWS forecast shows.
