The Greater Killeen Community Clinic will be hosting a tailgate party at Bubba’s 33 from 5 p.m. to 7:25 p.m. Sunday, just in time for the Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants NFL game.
There will be raffle tickets available for purchase at the tailgate party for a chance to win four tickets and a parking pass to the Dallas vs. Giants game in Arlington this November and a free appetizer coupon from Bubba’s 33, 3701 E. Central Texas Expressway, in Killeen.
