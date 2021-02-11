Local residents can give back to the Killeen community clinic during its annual fundraiser this month.
The Greater Killeen Community Clinic will be selling hearts for $1 each throughout the month of February at the clinic or by calling 254-618-4211, according to a news release from the clinic.
The printed out hearts, which include the name of the clinic, can be purchased in bulks of 50 or 100.
“The Clinic is a vital resource to this community in providing medical care to residents of Bell, Coryell and Lampasas counties who have limited or no access to health care services, more so now during this pandemic,” the news release said.
To kickoff the fundraiser, the clinic is planing an event from 9 a.m. to noon today with Killeen Mayor Jose Segarra proclaiming Feb. 12 as Caring Hearts Day. Residents can go to the clinic today to buy hearts as well.
The clinic, 718 N. 2nd St., is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
