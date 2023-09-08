The Killeen government has launched a new campaign to heavily promote a plan that aims to guide the city’s growth through the next two decades.
Originally known as the Killeen Comprehensive Plan when it was adopted in August 2022, the nearly $350,000 plan, is “a tremendous watershed effort,” said Edwin Revell, the city’s executive director of development services, said prior the plan’s passage a year ago. “The plan involved quite a bit of partners. Some of the major components of the comprehensive plan ... kind of deal with our land-use analysis, beginning fiscal responsibility, our big ideas and identity.”
As part of new campaign, the city has renamed the plan “Killeen 2040,” complete with a website, online promotional video and more.
“The Killeen 2040 motto is Moving Forward and focuses on six ‘Big Ideas’: fiscally responsible growth, positive community culture and environment, downtown revitalization, safe, affordable, & efficient transportation, vibrant neighborhoods and local businesses,” city officials said in a news release this week.
Some items that have already been completed, according to the city, include:
Downtown Revitalization: Establishing a permanent police substation downtown and increasing the police presence and engagement with residents and businesses, scheduling regular community programming in historic downtown
Vibrant Neighborhoods: Overhauling design/construction standards with new focus on quality and appearance of residential and commercial buildings, and improving the appearance of roads, streets, trails and parks, addressing homelessness through temporary housing
Safe, affordable and efficient transportation: Update and adopt a new Thoroughfare Plan, update regulations for shared use paths and sidewalks, update standards to reduce maintenance and construction costs
City officials plan to show the plan to the public at a downtown event on Saturday.
“There will be fun activities centered around the ‘Year Two Kickoff’ of Killeen 2040 at the Sept. 9 Touchdown in Downtown event from 6-9 p.m. in Historic Downtown Killeen, as well,” according to the release.
The Killeen 2040 plan is broken down into three distinct sections: Introduction, Organizational Components and the current phase of Implementation. The Killeen 2040 plan can be viewed at www.KilleenTexas.gov/Killeen2040. A video explaining the plan can be viewed there or on the City of Killeen’s YouTube channel at https://youtu.be/heysxJ8dY4s.
Councilman Michael Boyd said last year that a previous city plan, the 2010 comprehensive plan “more or less sat on the shelf.” After voting for the new plan, he called the adoption “a significant day for the city of Killeen.”
The current plan’s architect, Verdunity of Dallas CEO Kevin Shepherd, told council members last year that adopting the plan wasn’t enough — that it must be implemented if they want to avoid a budget crisis. His remarks came after Boyd asked what the city would “stand to lose” if the comprehensive plan went the way of the one adopted in 2010.
“Fiscal insolvency,” Shepherd said. The city would become “financially insolvent — not having the money to pay for the things that you need.”
Q and A on Killeen’s newly renamed comprehensive plan
The Herald sent the following questions to the Killeen government about a new campaign to promote — and change the name of — the city’s comprehensive plan, which was approved last year.
Here are the questions and responses from the city:
When (date, please) did the city start calling the Killeen Comprehensive Plan the 2040 Comprehensive Plan?
We included information about the Killeen 2040 Comprehensive Plan in our Touchdown in Downtown press release on Aug. 31
We released the new flyer centered around the Killeen 2040 Plan on Aug. 14, with several subsequent social posts (15th, 18th, 21st, 22nd, 28th, 29th, etc.)
What does the city consider the official name of the plan?
Why change the name of it?
RESPONSE: This was a name that shows the City is no longer in a planning phase, but now in the implementation phase. We have several projects that have started or been completed in just the first year, hence the launch of the website for transparency to show the progress. Adding a year to the name is pretty standard across several cities/municipalities.
Whose decision was it to add “2040” to the name?
RESPONSE: Edwin Revell, Executive Director Development Services
What is the purpose of adding 2040 to the name?
RESPONSE: This was a name that shows the City is no longer in a planning phase, but now in the implementation phase. The name reinforces that this is a plan that will guide and shape our city for the next 20 years, as we grow and evolve.
Why has the city started promoting the plan recently (with a video this week and at the downtown event this weekend)?
RESPONSE: The plan was adopted in August 2022, so we wanted to celebrate the plan implementation progress that has already been made in just the first year, as we announce the projects that we’ve implemented as we head into the second year of the plan.
What kind of responses are you getting from residents about the plan?
RESPONSE: We expect to receive resident feedback regarding year 2 implementation during upcoming Touchdown in Downtown event.
Anything else about the plan the city would like to say?
