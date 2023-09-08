The Killeen government has launched a new campaign to heavily promote a plan that aims to guide the city’s growth through the next two decades.

Originally known as the Killeen Comprehensive Plan when it was adopted in August 2022, the nearly $350,000 plan, is “a tremendous watershed effort,” said Edwin Revell, the city’s executive director of development services, said prior the plan’s passage a year ago. “The plan involved quite a bit of partners. Some of the major components of the comprehensive plan ... kind of deal with our land-use analysis, beginning fiscal responsibility, our big ideas and identity.”

jbrooks@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7468

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.