The atmosphere in downtown Killeen was nearly as hot as the temperature outside Saturday, which climbed into the upper-80s. Hundreds of people were mingling in downtown as the city concludes its three-day Celebrate Killeen Festival.
Killeen residents Kayla Davis and Celia George had so much fun at the event Friday evening that they came back out Saturday evening.
“She had me out her until 8:20 last night,” Davis said, laughing.
Davis and George were eating a hot dog and French fries with Davis’ children behind one of the many food trucks lined up in downtown.
George described the festival as “awesome.”
“It’s a good thing they had it,” she said. “I like that they had it downtown. It integrates everybody’s ethnicity.”
That was precisely the point, according to the city of Killeen.
“The three-day free event is one of the city’s largest celebrations and provides a variety of family-friendly entertainment to celebrate the culture and diversity of Killeen,” city officials said in a news release earlier in the week.
Davis, who is originally from out of state, said it kind of reminded her of home.
“I’m from Louisiana ... It kind of reminds me of Mardi Gras. You’ve got the different little stations here and people enjoying different food trucks. I love that,” Davis said. “I just love the atmosphere.”
Davis said she has been to some of the other events the city has organized in downtown Killeen, and she has loved them all.
Along with food trucks and general merchandise/organization vendors, the event featured live entertainment. It also featured the premiere of “The ‘91 Roos,” a documentary about the state champion Killeen Kangaroos football team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.