Should developers be required to pay for longer, more frequent traffic impact analysis surveys?
That was the question at Monday’s joint workshop meeting between the Killeen City Council and the Planning and Zoning Commission.
Local resident Scott Brooks, an engineer, furnished feedback for the ordinance.
In his public comments during the meeting, Brooks raised several concerns regarding the ordinance, including an objection regarding a stipulation that the daily trip generation rate would designed on the heaviest possible traffic.
“We have no idea what’s going to go in there,” he said regarding residential subdivisions. “And saying that it’s going to be designed based on the heaviest traffic use is troublesome; obviously there are a lot more costs associated with that.”
Additionally, Brooks pointed out that there are scenarios in which a commercial development that is platted with no intended residential use may still be required to submit a survey.
“So I don’t know why, when it’s platted, if there’s no intended use for it, a permit has to come forward in order to develop it,” he said. “Why we can’t just delay that TIA to whoever’s developing and they deal with whatever traffic, if they develop it, that they create.”
Brooks also pushed back against the requirement for traffic impact analyses to reach as far out as 10 years for residential subdivision.
“The 10 years’ look ahead is a cost that is going to result in almost nothing for the residential subdivisions because eight to 10 trips [per day] has been that way for decades, as far as I’m aware,” he said. “So, to me, that creates a cost without any real additional benefit.”
According to Brooks, a typical home in a residential subdivision generates anywhere from eight to 10 trips per day, on average. Trip generation is based on how many times a car enters or exits a driveway.
The average house in Killeen has 2.3 cars, according to staff reports, and Brooks said that the average number of trips has remained unchanged across Central Texas for decades.
Moreover, Brooks said that he has been informed by the consulting firm that his company contracts to conduct traffic impact analyses that the cost of the average survey would increase by approximately 40%.
Currently, Brooks said, a traffic impact analysis costs around $10,000 to $12,000 for a residential subdivision. Under the new requirements and increased scope, the cost of that survey would increase by anywhere from $15,000 to $20,000 per survey.
Finally, under the requirements as currently written, developers are required to submit a TIA prior to the submission of a plat. This requires developers to secure more investment up front, which can be discouraging for investors. The later an investor can contribute to a project, the safer and more attractive the investment becomes.
“If you do the TIA before you can have a discussion about the plat, it’s harder to develop,” he said. “It extends the process, it means investing more money before you have certainty in the project. We would prefer to see a TIA that is submitted as part of a plat submittal.”
Director of Planning Wallis Meshier later explained that requirement is to ensure compliance with state law, which establishes a “shot clock” that requires cities to respond within 30 days of receiving a plat
“If the TIA is reviewed with the plat, it makes it very difficult to meet that requirement,” she said.
No action has been taken on the ordinance at this time, though the City Council is scheduled to review the measure Tuesday.
Should we consider replacing the entire city council?
Log In
