Cold weather and rain showers will be the highlight of next week's weather.
Arriving Thursday afternoon, a cold front is projected to drop temperatures as low as the mid 50s, National Weather Service Meteorologist David Bennette said Sunday.
According to Bennette, the front has been delayed because it lacked enough cold wind to propel it forward.
Unlike last week, Bennette doesn’t see any severe weather on the horizon.
“There might be a bit of rain Wednesday into Wednesday night, but nothing too severe,” he said.
Calmer weather is certainly welcome after last week’s severe winds knocked out power across Killeen, and reached record heights over the Dallas Fort-Worth Airport.
Reaching 66 knots, or 76 mph at 5,000 feet, the winds were the third highest ever recorded on Wednesday. Killeen experienced winds of up to 45 mph in the area that same day.
This week, clouds are expected to roll in Tuesday, and will stick around until around Thursday night, where they are projected to largely dissapate.
Additionally, humidity will remain around 65% Monday and Tuesday which, coupled with temperatures in the mid 70s, may make for unpleasant weather during the first half of the week.
Finally, rain chances will ramp up from a 30% chance Tuesday into an 80% chance Wednesday, with additional chances to rain Tuesday and Wednesday night. Fridays showers have a small chance to develop into thunderstorms, but opportunities remain low at 20%.
Weather is projected to clear again and rise to the mid 70s Saturday.
