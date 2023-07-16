With Copperas Cove ISD and Killeen ISD showing increased end-of-course STAAR results across the board, the numbers for each individual high school indicate how each district achieved its score.
Officials with both districts were pleased with the results of the STAAR test that is taken by high schoolers. Eighth graders in both districts test in Algebra I.
Students test over the subjects of Algebra I, Biology, English I and II, and U.S. History.
Students are assessed one of four possible categories: “Did Not Meet” the grade level, “Approaches” the grade level, “Meets” the grade level and “Masters” the grade level.
Texas law stipulates that graduating seniors must achieve an “Approaches” or higher in order to receive their diploma.
Killeen ISD
Susan Buckley, the assistant superintendent for secondary schools for Killeen ISD, said she was thrilled with the results when the Texas Education Agency released them at the end of June.
“The scores demonstrate significant growth across all subjects when compared to the previous year, placing them within close range of our state and regional counterparts,” Buckley said in an email to the Herald last week.
Buckley highlighted growth in the areas of U.S. History and Biology, which saw some of the largest increases.
Most notably, Early College High School achieved a 100% passing rate for U.S. History in spring of 2023. All students tested in that subject at least approached the grade level, with many excelling.
Increases in the “Approaches” rate were modest at Ellison and Harker Heights high schools, but students at those schools still notched impressive showings of 94% and 97% “Approaches,” respectively.
Killeen High School and Shoemaker High School saw the largest increases in U.S. History.
In the subject, Killeen High students raised their “Approaches” rate from 88% to 95% from 2022 to 2023. Students at Shoemaker High raised their “Approches” rate from 87% to 94%.
In Biology, Shoemaker had the largest increase in the “Apporaches” rate (12%) from 75% in 2022 to 87% in 2023. Other notable improvements in that subject were Harker Heights High School (85% to 93%), Ellison High School (81% to 87%) and Killeen High School (77% to 82%).
Having opened in August of 2022, Chaparral High School set its baseline in 2023 in all subjects and will receive its first year-over-year comparison for Spring 2024.
That said, it posted scores of 8% “Did Not Meet,” 92% “Approaches,” 65% “Meets” and 19% “Masters” for Biology and scores of 3% “Did Not Meet,” 97% “Approaches,” 79% “Meets” and 44% “Masters” for U.S. History.
“I attribute these impressive achievements to the unwavering commitment and hard work of our teachers, lead teachers, instructional leadership at both the campus and district levels, and of course our students,” Buckley said. “They wholeheartedly embraced the new assessment, diligently underwent training on the new item types and online assessment format, and then wholeheartedly applied their newfound knowledge in the classroom.
“Additionally, our passionate teacher committees revised all content unit assessments to include the new interactive item types, ensuring our students were thoroughly prepared.”
Copperas Cove ISD
Copperas Cove students showed similar results.
“We were very proud of our teachers and our students and how well they performed,” said Amanda Crawley, deputy superintendent of instructional services for Copperas Cove ISD. “(We are) particularly proud in the areas of English I and English II.
“Those had been difficult areas for us in the past to see growth, and we implemented some new instructional strategies in those areas and some new curriculum and really saw our English I and English II scores take off.”
In those two courses, Copperas Cove High School showed large gains of students who approached the grade level and met or mastered it. Because of the higher passing percentage, a lower percentage did not meet the grade level.
Copperas Cove High School students raised the “Approaches” level from 66% to 79%, the “Meets” level from 49% to 60% and the “Masters” level from 8% to 15% for English I. Copperas Cove High School students saw similar levels of achievement for English II. In that course, students raised the “Approaches” level from 69% to 82%, the “Meets” level from 54% to 62% and the “Masters” level from 5% to 8%.
The school district has emphasized teaching reading and writing and helping teachers to instruct how to do it.
“We have a huge literacy initiative, and we’re finally seeing those students get to the high school level that we worked with at CCISD for a number of years,” Crawley said. “Now, they’re really starting to shine and show those skills.”
TEA officials said in the news release that the statewide results show that overall, schools are recovering academically following multiple COVID-19 pandemic-related disruptions.
Crawley said she and the Copperas Cove ISD staff see the same.
“We’re seeing our kids fully recover from the pandemic,” she said. “They’re really bouncing back and thriving. And some of our scores are higher than they were pre-pandemic. We’re really seeing them not only rebound, but also exceeding our expectations.”
Nontraditional High Schools
Pathways Academic Campus, a nontraditional high school in Killeen ISD — which had fewer than 125 students test in all subjects both years — saw growth in both Biology and U.S. History as well.
Pathways students increased from 53% to 80% in “Approaches” and from 7% to 22% in “Meets” in Biology. They also increased from 69% to 90% in “Approaches,” from 28% to 42% in “Meets” and from 14% to 16% in “Masters” in U.S. History.
Crossroads High School, Copperas Cove ISD’s nontraditional high school showed large changes in English I year-over-year, and nearly identical scores in English II from 2022 to 2023.
Being a nontraditional high school, Crossroads does not have as many testers and had fewer than 55 in all subjects for both years, according to data from TEA.
That said, in English I, Crossroads students excelled, dropping their “Did Not Meet” percentage 34 points from 94% in 2022 to 60% in 2023. Conversely, this means the school’s students also increased their rate of “Approaches” the grade level by 34 percentage points from 6% in 2022 to 40% in 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.