School officials in Killeen and Copperas Cove appear to still be scratching their heads on how to comply with a new state law that requires an armed guard at every campus in the coming school year.
Texas House Bill 3 was signed into law by Gov. Greg Abbott June 14 and sets the date of Sept. 1 as the deadline for school districts to comply with new security measures at schools across the state.
According to a summary from capitol.texas.gov, public schools in Texas have unfortunately seen violence due to poor safety procedures, lack of communication among agencies responsible for emergency response, and outdated or unenforced emergency operation standards. House Bill 3 seeks to provide schools in Texas with a new standard of emergency preparedness and response while also ensuring adequate state funding is provided to school districts through the school safety allotment to ensure that schools are able to be defended and new emergency operation standards can be implemented. The bill also provides for routine school safety audits to ensure that the updated standards are being followed and schools are better prepared for any future emergency events.
Temple ISD recently put a plan in place to provide armed security guards at every campus by hiring from a Killeen-based security firm.
Killeen ISD, the largest school district in Bell County, has yet to announce how it will address this state mandate come September.
After a workshop meeting Tuesday, board President Brett Williams asked about the timeline for compliance from KISD Deputy Superintendent Megan Bradley.
“There is a long laundry list of requirements,” Bradley said. “Funding does not cover the cost and those people are not available in the marketplace to hire.”
Bradley eluded to multiple challenges going forward with the requirement of the bill, but conceded that there were also multiple ways to comply.
“We need to talk through that on how we are going to recommend compliance,” Bradley said, acknowledging that the board was due to discuss this issue at the next board meeting, which is Tuesday.
There may be a way for school districts to find alternative methods of compliance, an option that Copperas Cove ISD Superintendent Joe Burns said he may pursue.
School district boards of trustees can apply for what the law calls a “good cause exception.”
According to the version of the bill that Abbott signed, districts can apply for the exception if their noncompliance is due to either a lack of funding or a lack of qualified personnel.
As with Bradley, Burns said the main inhibitor is the latter.
“The Good Cause Exception might have to be requested as it is very difficult to find qualified individuals to fill the needed positions,” Burns said in an email to the Herald on Thursday.
A kicker to applying for the good cause exception, however, is that the school district must propose an alternative standard with which the it will comply with the new law, according to the bill.
Alternative armed security officers allowed by the new law are either school marshals or school district employees who have completed school safety training provided by a qualified handgun instructor certified in school safety and who carries a handgun on school premises in accordance with written regulations or written authorization of the district.
The latter is not an option Copperas Cove ISD will consider, however.
“We’re educators. We’re not trained to be people who take down violent criminals or people hell-bent on killing people or anything like that. We’re educators,” Burns said during the July 11 school board meeting. “They’ve asked us to take on counseling, they’ve asked us to take on care-giving, they’ve asked us to take on feeding and medically treating kids and doing all those things. And now, we’re supposed to be defenders of the faith that everybody carry a gun. I’m telling you, we’ve got teachers that are walking out of the profession right now because too much is on their plate, and we continue to ask them to do more ... for less.”
Burns also addressed the funding the state will provide for each district to aid in compliance: $15,000 per campus. For Copperas Cove’s 11 campuses, that would be a total of $165,000 — nearly the amount the district currently reimburses the city for two school resource officers assigned to the high school by the Copperas Cove Police Department.
“While the funding provided by the state is welcome, it is far from sufficient to employ the staff required by the state,” Burns said in Thursday’s email.
Burns said Copperas Cove ISD is considering all options available to meet the new state requirement.
“Those include the use of school resources officers, school marshals, school guardians, and security firms,” he said.
KISD Board
The Herald asked for input from Killeen school board members in an email last week.
Five of the seven board members responded to the email before the deadline.
“The district needs to move swiftly in analyzing HB3 in its entirety and forming a plan for implementation,” Williams said. “We must do everything possible to ensure a safe and structured environment that is conducive for the education of our students.”
Board secretary Marvin Rainwater was more explicit in his perspective.
“Texas has the second largest number of mass shootings in the United States, California has the largest, the United States has the highest number of school shootings in the world. By state law, 7-year-old students must know how to use control bleeding central stations, which by law must be on campus,” Rainwater said. “I have always supported an armed police officer on each campus. There are many things an armed officer may do on campus while providing security for the school. The officer will be able to develop relationships with students and staff who will provide the officer with information regarding threats to the campus or individual students. Programs like Sex Traffiking, Drug Use Awareness and Stranger Danger may be tasked to the armed officer making the officer a more valuable asset to the school community. I have always said never is enough, we must keep on developing programs, tasks, training for our students and staff which support school safety for everyone on campus.”
Rainwater added: “I am personally disappointed that our state elected officials have not taken a strong position regarding officers on campus. Although a frequent election campaign promise is to make our campus’s safe there are little actual meaningful results. House Bill 3 is simply a political show of allegedly making school campuses safer.”
School board members JoAnn Purser and Oliver Mintz had additional comments and high praise for KISD police personnel and the existing security services within the district.
“The state of our community is ever evolving, and as conditions change inside the school and outside of the school, I believe we have a responsibility to adjust periodically to the conditions,” Purser said. “The decisions the board makes should be reflective as to the activity, and the suggestion of our District police department, and its police chief. We understand that the state legislators allow funding and mandate sometimes unfunded requirements that may come from a source of a specific region or community that has had an event. My goal as an individual board member is to make sure that when our students and our staff go to work that we have done our very best to make sure that they are safe. Parents and guardians need to know that we are rehearsing and preparing, but they must also understand that events are going to occur, and we will do our very best to protect their child and our staff who belong to loved ones as well. We are in the process of discussing our options, and what makes sense for what is going on in our district.”
Mintz spoke on the availability of information regarding current security measures and plans for the future.
“I believe the district has a good system in place for campus security at present,” Mintz said. “The new mandate should be incorporated with a clear balance of satisfying student safety and not creating more harm than good. I am in favor of pursuing all avenues with regards to compliance, but it must include input from the community and law enforcement with plans in place to provide solid training, rehearsals and reassessments as needed. I’ve seen the safety audits and paperwork and feel our campuses are safe now. There is a delicate balance between sharing what that means and letting the public know what systems are in place.”
None of the trustees spoke directly to the timeline for compliance of the new laws.
KISD board Vice President Susan Jones nor board member Brenda Adams responded to the Herald’s request by deadline.
Although Temple ISD has a much smaller school district, their solution to compliance was to hire an outside security service, at a cost of $215,040 for the one-year contract.
According to FME News Service, these armed security guards, who are being contracted through American Paratus, a Killeen-based company, will be dispersed evenly between eight campuses.
“The limited funding provided by that bill is not adequate to cover the required costs,” Temple ISD spokesman Jon Wallin said in a news release. “However, even with the lack of sufficient legislative funding, TISD is moving forward with the implementation of the armed security requirement, as safety remains one of the district’s highest priorities.”
By comparison, board members in Killeen have said that funding is not the problem in staffing an increase in security personnel. In fact, there are several positions open with the KISD Police Department at present. Purser echoed Bradley’s comment from the last board meeting.
“We cannot fill the current open positions,” said Purser Thursday, a situation that is likely to affect compliance with the House Bill 3 on Sept. 1.
KISD police have about 26 officers. There are more than 50 schools in the district.
