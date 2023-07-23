School officials in Killeen and Copperas Cove appear to still be scratching their heads on how to comply with a new state law that requires an armed guard at every campus in the coming school year.

Texas House Bill 3 was signed into law by Gov. Greg Abbott June 14 and sets the date of Sept. 1 as the deadline for school districts to comply with new security measures at schools across the state.

janak@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7551

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.